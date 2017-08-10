Neota Logic Now Integrates With Salesforce

Incorporating Neota Logic’s reasoning capabilities into tools that our clients use every day, like Salesforce, makes those tools more powerful, our technology more versatile, and our client’s businesses more successful. It’s a win-win-win situation.

Neota Logic, creators of a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform for the intelligent automation of expertise, documents, and business processes, launched an integration today with the global leader of CRM, Salesforce.

The integration allows Neota Logic clients to embed their expert advisor and documentation apps directly into their Salesforce instance, making it easier to access their work and pull information from their customer data into an app when needed.

“Our clients want to use Neota Logic to enhance the investments they have already made in other enterprise technologies. Incorporating Neota Logic’s reasoning capabilities into tools that our clients use every day, like Salesforce, makes those tools more powerful, our technology more versatile, and our client’s businesses more successful. It’s a win-win-win situation.” said Andrew Shimek, COO and President of Neota Logic.

Additional enhancements that enable users to harness the power of Neota Logic fully through its integrationwith Salesforce include the ability to:



Launch Neota Logic applications from Salesforce to create contracts, statements of work or other workflows.

Update Salesforce meta data automatically based on a Neota Logic application session.

Append contracts and other documents automatically back to Salesforce post execution via a Neota Logic application.

As a best-of-breed AI software platform, Neota Logic has continually made integration into client’s existing infrastructures a priority. Neota Logic’s Salesforce integration is available to clients today.

About Neota Logic

Neota Logic delivers artificial intelligence software that makes doing business easier. Our AI software platform and reasoning engine enable our clients to automate their expertise intelligently at internet scale through applications accessible 24/7, and to improve business decisions while reducing risks and costs. For more information on all of our integrations, visit http://www.neotalogic.com/platform/integrations/.