Yurview Announces High School Football Schedule

Yurview, an exclusive regional network available to Cox video customers in all markets, announced its fall football schedule featuring over 55 live televised games across Cox markets in California, Nevada, Arizona, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Florida and Virginia.

Every game will stream live on YurView.com and be accompanied by additional coverage and highlights of all the teams and players. Fifteen weeks of thrilling high school football, featuring the best games, players and teams across Cox markets begins August 24th through the end of November.

“Today’s announcement illustrates our commitment to bring exclusive live content and in depth coverage to the markets we serve,” said John Parris, Director of Content for Yurview “Football is arguably the most popular sport in the country and we’re giving fans the opportunity to see some of the nation’s best high school talent live on TV and online.”

Yurview’s GameTime schedule features top ranked teams from around the country including MaxPreps top 50 teams #5 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL), #14 Chandler (AZ), #26 Mountain Pointe (AZ) #32 Bishop Sullivan, #37 Saguaro (AZ), #42 Union (OK), and #46 John Curtis (LA).

In addition, the schedule features over 25 top players ranked by Scout.com and 16 players from the current ESPN 300. Featured players have committed to NCAA football powers including Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, and more.

Additional games may be added as the high school football season approaches. Full coverage and schedule available on yurview.com/gametime. Teams and TV game times vary across regions; Cox customers can check local listings or the TV Listing page on YurView.com.

GameTime schedule:

8/24 - Mesa Mountain View vs Surprise Valley Vista (AZ)

8/25 - Owasso @ Jenks (OK)

8/25 - Creighton Prep vs Omaha Westside (NE)

8/25 - Mears Sand & Gravel Live Oaks Jamboree (Fountainebleau vs. Live Oak - LA)

8/31 - John Curtis vs. Landry-Walker (LA)

8/31 - Deer Creek @ Southmoore (OK)

9/1 - Desert Vista @ Basha (AZ)

9/1 - Millard North @ Millard West (NE)

9/1 - Midwest City @ Booker T. Washington (OK)

9/1 - Central @ Dunham (LA)

9/7 - Jenks VS Union (OK)

9/8 - Choctaw @ Sand Springs (OK)

9/8 - Jefferson @ Lincoln (NE)

9/8 - Rummel @ Escambia (LA/FL)

9/8 - Higley @ Saguaro (AZ)

9/14 - Pinnacle @ Centennial (AZ)

9/14 - Norman @ Moore (OK)

9/14 - Millard North @ Creighton Prep (NE)

9/15 - Omaha Skutt Catholic @ Elkhorn (NE)

9/15 - Warren Easton @ Landry Walker (LA)

9/15 - Edmond Santa Fe @ Norman North (OK)

9/21 - Union @ Edmond North (OK)

9/22 - Bixby @ Westmoore (OK)

9/22 - Omaha Westside @ Omaha Central (NE)

9/22 - Jesuit @ St. Augustine (LA)

9/22 - Raymond Kellis @ Mesquite (AZ)

9/28 - Omaha Burke @ Omaha West Side (NE)

9/29 - Southern Lab @ Parkview (LA)

9/29 - Owasso @ Union (OK)

9/29 - St. Thomas Aquinas @ Centennial (AZ)

10/5 - Edna Carr @ McDonough 35 (LA)

10/6 - Broken Arrow @ Westmoore (OK)

10/6 - Elkhorn @ Elkhorn South (NE)

10/6 - Perry @ Chandler (AZ)

10/12 - Desert Ridge @ Mountain Pointe (AZ)

10/12 - Owasso @ Southmoore (OK)

10/13 - Edmond Santa Fe @ Broken Arrow (OK)

10/13 - Omaha Bryan @ Omaha Benson (NE)

10/13 - St.Thomas More @ Tuerlings Catholic (LA)

10/19 - Sand Springs @ Booker T. Washington (OK)

10/20 - Owasso @ Norman North (OK)

10/20 - Omaha Burke @ Bellevue West (NE)

10/20 - Central @ Zachary (LA)

10/20 - Skyline at Red Mountain (AZ)

10/26 - Walker @ Live Oak (LA)

10/26 - Broken Arrow @ Edmond Memorial (OK)

10/27 - Booker T. Washington @ Bixby (OK)

10/27 - Hamilton @ Chandler (AZ)

10/28 - Bishop Sullivan vs Cheshire Academy (VA - Saturday at Noon)

11/3 - Jenks @ Edmond Santa Fe (OK)

11/3 - Denham Springs @ Scotlandville (LA)

11/2 - 11/30: TBD/Playoffs