International Assistance Dog Week: How Smart Tech can Help

BURLINGTON, Mass. – August 6-12 is International Assistance Dog Week and PetPace the provider of innovative health monitoring pet wearables wants assistance dog owners to learn more about their pet’s health.

International Assistance Dog Week was created to recognize the devoted, hardworking assistance dogs helping individuals mitigate their disability-related limitations. The week-long celebration is meant to raise awareness and to educate the public about assistance dogs.

“Dogs play an increasingly important role for millions of people worldwide. They make our lives better, and for many people, they provide lifesaving assistance,” said Dr. Asaf Dagan, the chief veterinarian of PetPace. “Our technology was developed from a love for pets and a desire to improve the role pet owners play in their pet’s health. Because International Assistance Dog Week is a time to celebrate and educate, we want dog owners to better understand how wearable technology, like PetPace, can help improve their special companion’s health.”

Pet Pace’s Health Monitoring Solution allows pet owners to track vital signs like temperature, pulse, respiration, plus heart rate variability, activity and calories, and will send alerts to the owner through a smartphone app if any of parameters change and indicate a problem. The idea behind inventing a non-invasive health monitoring smart collar was to quickly identify impending health concerns and monitor existing medical conditions.

In addition to receiving smartphone alerts of impending medical emergencies, PetPace’s mobile application provides an in-depth look into nearly every metric of a pet’s health. Recorded data is displayed in easy to understand graphical interface, making it easy to monitor specific aspects of a pet’s health and wellbeing over time. This feature is especially useful for owners caring for older or sick pets.

Last month PetPace announced their new PetPace Bio-ResponseTM platform, which creates an association between events in the pet’s life with physiological and behavioral data collected by the PetPace smart collar. The system’s advanced analytics help the user detect patterns in the data, hence providing unprecedented insights to the pet’s condition in relation to the event.

“We’re pushing forward with the creation of new technology solutions, able to identify diseases and other damaging factors that affect pet health. We feel strongly that this technology will dramatically improve the health of pets, including those assisting people on a daily basis,” said Dagan.

