I Am On Location, a new video news service, announced today that it has secured funding from a local investor for expansion into the Phoenix, Tucson, Seattle, Portland, Spokane, Denver, Los Angeles and Sacramento media markets. Service in these expanded markets is launching this month. A nationwide service is anticipated later this year.

I Am On Location is a real-time, location-based news video company headquartered in Seattle. The Company empowers certified and trained news videographers in a sharing economy business model with its location-intelligent technology, distributing news videos from location to its newsroom network, in less than a minute.

“I Am On Location is setting out to change the way news organizations supplement their gathering of daily news video”, said Alex Day, President and CEO of I Am On Location. “With the advent of high quality prosumer and mobile phone video, high speed data networks widely available, and the development of shared economy business models, now is the perfect time to offer an efficient and innovative video news service to the media marketplace.”

I Am On Location announced pricing options for customers in new markets, with an included free two-week unlimited use trial offering that includes custom assignments.

It costs nothing for news organizations to trial the new video news service for two weeks. News organizations simply request a customized news feed for their organization, and can immediately start consuming it.

To request a news feed for your organization, go to https://iamonlocation.com/account-sign-up/

After the two-week free trial period, videos can be purchased for as little as $20 per shot. Pay for only what you use, with unlimited use and no restrictions for sharing within the station. A full pricing sheet for services including fully edited VO’s, interviews, Premium News Clips and subscription pricing for unlimited use can be viewed at https://iamonlocation.com/pricing/.

USE THE DAILY NEWS FEED OR SUBMIT CUSTOM ASSIGNMENTS

I Am On Location offers daily news video and also accepts custom assignments from newsrooms. Our videographers adhere to the SPJ Code of Ethics and are trained on journalistic integrity. These are not citizen journalists or random people with cameras. Looking for specific breaking news clips? Have a story you want to cover but you are short on resources? It is simple to request breaking news or planned news video coverage from an I Am On Location certified videographer. Simply request the event and location of the news event you wish to cover from your IAOL dashboard, and IAOL will utilize its platform to dispatch a videographer to cover the event and send you video within minutes of arrival. There is no extra fee for this service.

“Consumers are demanding more news coverage and consuming more news video online than ever before,” said Day, “Our new service allows news organizations to expand their coverage at a very affordable price while utilizing their own staff photographers more wisely”.

IAOL plans to expand nationwide to all major media markets throughout the next year. Interested news managers can contact I Am On Location immediately to get details and request to be included earlier in the Company’s roll-out.

If you would like more information about I Am On Location, please contact us at 206-605-1803 or email at info(at)iamonlocation(dot)com

About IAOL

IAOL’s platform allows commercial news operations to request and consume news video content as events unfold, while also providing work to freelance journalists, prosumer videographers, and photographers allowing them to earn money while engaging in an activity they love, capturing video.

I Am On Location’s independent video journalists use their own personal equipment and transportation to source news events video.

To ensure quality, I Am On Location’s independent videographers are trained, certified and monitored on an on-going basis. All videos are verified as authentic by app-tagging the location and time of all uploaded clips. Video shots, VOs and/or interviews are only produced by authenticated certified videographers who are regularly trained and monitored.

I Am On Location is pioneering a new service in the sharing economy. I Am On Location connects professional news organizations to a network of highly skilled videographers, to deliver verified high quality news video, in real-time, at an unbeatable price.