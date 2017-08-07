The Coleman Institute Welcomes New Affiliate In Indianapolis, Indiana

The Coleman Institute "I am very concerned about the nationwide substance abuse crisis and pleased to be affiliated with The Coleman Institute to treat opioid dependence with non-addictive medications in my community,” shares Dr. Klim.

The Coleman Institute announced today its newest affiliate, Peter Klim, DO, MS in the Indianapolis, Indiana area. The Coleman Institute is a leader in the field of opioid use disorder treatment, and is proud to welcome Dr. Klim to the team of experienced addiction treatment professionals. Dr. Klim and his team will offer a full range of treatment services including Accelerated Opiate Detox, Naltrexone therapy and long-term care planning to those seeking recovery in the Indianapolis area.

Originally from New York City, Dr. Klim completed his residency in anesthesiology and fellowship in pain medicine at Indiana University in Indianapolis and has been practicing in Central Indiana for over ten years. Double board-certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine, he is committed to providing his patients with personalized care and the most advanced interventional pain treatments available. His professional interests include not only cutting edge pain management techniques, but also the treatment of opioid use disorder, which can often develop from the treatment of pain with pharmacological interventions. Dr. Klim currently treats opioid dependent patients in collaboration with local behavioral health clinics, and will now be able to offer treatment services within his existing office.

"I am very concerned about the nationwide substance abuse crisis and pleased to be affiliated with The Coleman Institute to treat opioid dependence with non-addictive medications in my community,” shares Dr. Klim.

Dr. Peter Coleman, founder and National Medical Director for The Coleman Institute stated, “As we work in service of our mission to bring evidence-based treatment to those in need, partnerships with physicians like Dr. Klim are critically important. The need for opioid use disorder treatment is growing at alarming rates, and our affiliated physicians allow us to bring hope and freedom to those suffering from opiate addiction all across the country.”

The Coleman Institute’s programs utilize medically supervised detoxification to comfortably and safely control the physical symptoms of withdrawal that can make recovery from opiate addiction challenging, if not impossible. The combination of detoxification and after-care support, including Naltrexone therapy, provides patients with a comprehensive, individualized treatment plan offering the real possibility of experiencing long-term sobriety.

To meet Dr. Klim, visit: https://thecolemaninstitute.com/locations/indianapolis-indiana

For more information on The Coleman Institute, or to find a location near you, visit: http://www.TheColemanInstitute.com

About The Coleman Institute:

Established in 1998 in Richmond, VA, The Coleman Institute has developed a unique and customizable approach to assisting patients in overcoming their physical dependency on drugs and then accessing the long-term support resources needed to maintain their sobriety.

Since its inception, The Coleman Institute has helped thousands of patients detoxify and recover from the effects of heroin use and other opioids such as OxyContin, Percocet and Vicodin. The Coleman Institute’s treatment program enables over 98% of its patients to successfully complete their detox and begin Naltrexone therapy.

The Coleman Institute has 12 offices nationwide. (Richmond, Atlanta, Austin, Cherry Hill, Metro Chicago, Denver, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, Southern California, and Northern California).