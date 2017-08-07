Introducing SMS functionality into our innovative voice platform will make thinQ the most powerful and complete CPaaS solution on the market.

thinQ, a pioneer in cloud-based communications software, has announced the upcoming launch of their SMS and MMS solutions. This announcement comes just weeks after the launch of thinQ's redesigned UI and marks a major milestone in their creation of a 100% cloud-based CPaaS solution.

“It’s a small addition with huge implications,” said Aaron Leon, CEO of thinQ. “Introducing SMS functionality into our innovative voice platform will make thinQ the most powerful and complete CPaaS solution on the market, and we are excited to enter a new phase of growth.”

thinQ SMS will be extremely cost competitive with free inbound texting. With this update, customers will be able to provision voice and SMS-enabled numbers all within thinQ’s recently enhanced user interface, creating a seamless user experience. Companies will have a one-stop-shop for all their communication ordering and provisioning needs.

“This is an aggressive stage of expansion for thinQ's technology suite," said President Mike Tindall. "With the new UI allowing for much faster deployment cycles, we anticipate that the addition of new and exciting features will continue to accelerate throughout 2017."

The launch is planned for early September, and beta testers will be added on a invite-only basis. To find out more contact thinQ sales at (877) 506-0747 or schedule a live demo today.

About thinQ:

Founded in 2009, thinQ offers complete control over every aspect of a business’ inbound and outbound voice traffic with their powerful Least Cost Routing (LCR) Technology. With the industry’s first and only Toll-Free LCR—thinQ enables companies to take advantage of optimized toll-free calling rates across multiple providers with disaster recovery, load balancing and call analytics baked right into the software. Revolutionary LRN and CNAM APIs make it possible to integrate Location Routing Number and Caller ID Name into any application as well, along with SMS. Simply put, thinQ provides a better way to communicate. To learn more, visit http://www.thinq.com.