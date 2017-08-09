Dermatology & Skin Cancer Centers Shoal Creek “Providing a full-service office enables us to meet all of the patient needs under one roof”, commented Dr. Glenn Goldstein. “This is something our patients have been asking for some time and we are excited to see this dream come to fruition.

Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers announced today the opening of a new full service dermatology and skin cancer facility in Kansas City, Missouri. The new 4,000 square foot free standing dermatology center includes 27 exam rooms,12 surgery suites and a skin care center for aesthetic and cosmetic services. The new facility will include a full menu of services including general dermatology, surgical dermatology, Mohs Surgery for skin cancer removal, cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic procedures. PDT light therapy will also be offered as a treatment for actinic keratosis, sometimes referred to as “pre-cancers”.

The center is located in the South-East corner of 152 Hwy and Shoal Creek Parkway near the Shoal Creek Golf Course and will provide convenient care for patients in The Clay County Communities of Liberty, Excelsior Spring and surrounding cities in the Northland area.

The Shoal Creek office is served by Glenn Goldstein, MD, Ross Reule, MD, Deborah Ohlhausen, MD and Sileen Dowis, PA with capacity for future growth to accommodate 2 Mohs Surgeons and 7 dermatology providers.

Dermatology & Skin Cancer Centers has three full service centers located in Lees Summit, MO, Leawood and Overland Park, KS. “Providing a full-service office enables us to meet all of the patient needs under one roof”, commented Dr. Glenn Goldstein. “This is something our patients have been asking for in this area for some time and we are excited to see this dream come to fruition. We want to provide first class care at the convenience of our patients.” Before opening the Shoal Creek office patients traveled to the Lee’s Summit office for Mohs Surgery and aesthetic services.

ABOUT DERMATOLOGY AND SKIN CANCER CENTERS:

Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers was founded in 1987 by Dr. Glenn Goldstein, and was one of the first practices to offer Mohs Micrographic Surgery for high-risk skin cancer patients. Headquartered in the Kansas City area, Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers, now a part of U.S. Dermatology Partners, is recognized as one of the top treatment centers in the nation for skin cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment. The organization now features 7 locations and 20 physicians including 7 fellowship trained Mohs surgeons, and as 7 mid-level providers.

Our physician team remains dedicated to the treatment and prevention of skin cancers. DermAccess, a proprietary program designed to increase the accessibility of skin cancer screenings, provides patients with expedited diagnosis by allowing for suspicious lesions to be evaluated within a 72-hours period. Our state-of-the-art facilities are designed with the patient experience in mind and feature the latest technologies and procedures across all areas of dermatology, including general medical dermatology, surgical dermatology, plastic surgery, and cosmetic and aesthetic dermatology

To schedule an appointment or for more information about services provided at the location, please call 913-451-7546 (SKIN) or visit http://www.usdermatologypartners.com/group/dermatology-skin-cancer-centers/

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is making it easier for people to connect with a dermatologist and gain access to the latest in dermatology care for the entire family as well as access to state-of-the-art treatment for skin diseases. Because it is the third-largest physician-owned dermatology practice in the United States, patients have access to medical, surgical and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network and benefit from the practice’s depth of dermatology subspecialty thought-leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care. Its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in subspecialties including psoriasis and Mohs surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.