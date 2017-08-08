Fast Casual Executive Summit Perfect Pitch Finalists Revealed

The owners of Brazilian Bowl, Street Shak Caribbean Kitchen and Capitol Melts will pitch their concepts to attendees and a panel of advisers on Oct. 24 at the annual Fast Casual Executive Summit. We were looking for innovative concepts... The work and passion that went into the creation of these brands were obvious to us, and we can't wait to meet the people behind them.

Brazilian, Caribbean and American cuisine will take center stage Oct. 24, in Nashville, when owners of three up-and-coming brands compete in FastCasual's Perfect Pitch competition.

Taking place during the Fast Casual Executive Summit, this year's contest will allow the owners of Brazilian Bowl out of Lakeview, Illinois; Toronto's Street Shak Caribbean Kitchen and Capitol Melts, based in Albany, New York, to deliver a five-minute pitch about their concepts to attendees and a panel of advisers. Attendees will then vote on their favorite brand, awarding the winner with not only bragging rights but free entry to next year's Fast Casual Executive Summit.

Along with about 30 other emerging brands, the owners nominated themselves a few months ago for the opportunity, and editors of Networld Media Group whittled them down to three.

"We were looking for innovative concepts that had at least one location open but not more than five," said Cherryh Cansler, NMG's director of editorial. "The work and passion that went into the creation of these brands were obvious to us, and we can't wait to meet the people behind them."

Last year's winner of the Perfect Pitch was Rockfire Grill, a five-unit family-run concept based in California. Co-owner Neil Syal will serve on the advisory panel for this year's competition along with Anand Gala, president and CEO of the Gala Corporation, and one other person, who will be announced soon. The panel will advise each concept on operations management and on growth plans.

Info about each 2017 finalist is below.

Brazilian Bowl

Website: BrazilianBowl.com

Headquartered: Lakeview, Illinois

Owners: Tony Ferreira and Lawrence Tobia

Open since: 2012

Number of locations: 2

Cuisine: Fast casual Brazilian food

"Our concept is similar to Chipotle but just a little better and more interesting," Ferreira said when nominating the brand. "We serve not just Bowls but also national dishes from Brazil, globally inspired sandwiches, salads, empanadas, exotic smoothies, natural juices and desserts."

Street Shak Caribbean Kitchen

Website: Streetshak.com

Headquartered: Toronto, Canada

Owner: Tony Bradshaw

Open since: 2016

Number of locations: 1

Cuisine: Caribbean

The inspiration for Street Shak Caribbean Kitchen came from the food Bradshaw enjoyed while growing up in Barbados, according to the Shak's nomination info. It's his way of bringing guests to Barbados and having them experience some of the local dishes featured at street food shacks on the island.

"These dishes along with other Caribbean favorites have been elevated through modern techniques that Tony gained from 20 years in the restaurant business."

Capitol Melts

Website: Capitolmelts.com

Headquartered: Albany, New York

Owner: Robert Haggerty

Open since: 2014

Number of locations: 1

Cuisine: American comfort food

Using freshly grated cheese mixed with the finest ingredients, Capitol Melts provides its customers with an updated version of grilled cheese sandwiches using cheese from New York, New England and Wisconsin to make its one-of-a-kind cheese blends, Haggerty said in his nomination form. Other menu items include creamy tomato soup, macaroni & cheese, baked tater-tots, salads and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages.

