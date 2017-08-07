Tullus Miller

Hanna Boys Center today announced the appointment of Tullus Miller, as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 72-year old residential treatment center for at-risk youth. Miller is currently a CPA and partner at Moss Adams LLP and previously served as Hanna’s vice chair and treasurer prior to his appointment as chairman.

“We have a long legacy at Hanna of helping motivated youths rebuild their lives through a focus on faith, education and caring,” said Miller. “This has been the heart of our mission since 1945 and I’m proud to have the opportunity to be part of it, particularly as we expand our network and the number of young people we can help with new programs like the Hanna Institute.”

In addition to its residential treatment program that serves approximately 100 youth, Hanna introduced the Hanna Institute in 2016 to capitalize on the Center’s extensive experience identifying and treating the effects of adverse childhood experiences. The Hanna Institute trains, consults and collaborates with other youth-serving organizations and communities dedicated to building resilience in children and families.

“We are truly blessed to have Tullus’ talents and energy to guide our Board of Directors during this time of growth and outreach,” said Brian Farragher, Chief Executive Officer of Hanna Boys Center. “He knows how to inspire, lead and innovate, and he understands and respects Hanna’s legacy of commitment to helping young people in Northern California and beyond. Hanna has been a haven of hope for decades, and we plan to build on our success for many generations to come. We greatly appreciate Tullus’ willingness to serve and look forward to his contributions to our future.”

Hanna Boys Center is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors composed of Trustees, which have fiduciary responsibilities; Regents, which act as advisors and serve on working committees; and Regents Emeritus, which serve as community ambassadors for the organization.

About Hanna Boys Center

Since 1945, Hanna Boys Center has changed the lives of thousands of at-risk, motivated youth through faith, education and caring, helping them grow into productive members of society. Hanna exists to help at-risk teens overcome the effects of childhood adversity—to become responsible, productive adults and realize their highest potential. We do this by providing a nurturing and therapeutic residential environment, a tailored educational model, and trained, caring adults who help kids create positive, permanent change in their lives. http://www.hannacenter.org