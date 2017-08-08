MorganFranklin Consulting Announces New Website Launch

MorganFranklin Consulting today announced the launch of its new, redesigned website (http://www.morganfranklin.com). The redesigned website clearly articulates the company’s integrated services and features a streamlined visitor experience, simplified navigation, and an attractive modern design. Visitors enjoy a richer content experience with easy-to-access insights that can be shared across multiple channels at the push of a button.

“We continue to experience tremendous growth and national expansion,” said Chris Mann, MorganFranklin’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Our new website is a significant step in the evolution of our brand and clearly articulates our mission to help leading businesses and government address critical finance, technology, and business objectives.”

The launch of the new website unveils a boldly restyled modern visual identity and reintroduces the company’s tagline, Surpassing Expectations ®, reflective of the company’s client-centered service approach and its highly experienced, engaged professionals energized and motivated by working with clients through challenging, high-stakes environments.

Visit the new, redesigned website at http://www.morganfranklin.com.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting (http://www.morganfranklin.com) is a global management and technology consulting firm that works with leading businesses and government. The firm helps organizations solve their most pressing challenges and address critical finance, technology, and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in Atlanta and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe.

MorganFranklin Consulting is the brand name referring to the global organization of MorganFranklin, Inc. and its subsidiary MorganFranklin Consulting, LLC.

