Vertafore Bolsters Small Agencies with QQCatalyst Salesroom

Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced Salesroom for QQCatalyst®, the agency management system used by more than 3,500 small agencies to increase revenue while becoming more efficient. Salesroom is a management tool fully integrated within QQCatalyst for agents to visualize and oversee the company’s entire sales operation and pipeline, identify new business prospects, strengthen relationships, and capitalize on cross-selling opportunities within the existing customer base. Salesroom is available immediately to all QQCatalyst customers.

Sales and customer relationship management (CRM) systems are quickly becoming one of the most essential technologies for an agency, directly impacting the success of the business. According to The State of Techsurance report, agencies that incorporate CRM tools are twice as likely to have a more effective sales process than those that don’t, resulting in an increase of 43 percent more policies sold per producer. As personal lines become more commoditized, identifying new opportunities and rounding out accounts is critical for agency growth.

“Independent agencies, especially the smaller businesses, have limited resources to compete for customers in a highly dynamic property and casualty insurance market,” said Sharmila Ray, senior vice president, product and strategy at Vertafore. “We developed Salesroom and integrated it within QQCatalyst to help these agencies better manage their opportunities, strengthen customer relationships, and ultimately help them grow efficiently and profitably.”

Agencies will use Salesroom for traditional sales and CRM functions, such as reviewing existing sales opportunities, as well as advanced functions, like identifying trends in opportunities over time. As a result of the comprehensive integration with QQCatalyst, interactions within the management system will be reflected in the Salesroom and vice versa, eliminating double data entry while protecting data integrity, a common issue when using separate systems. Performance will improve as sales and customer service teams work together to track team and individual goals across various metrics important to each distinct business.

Every day, thousands of insurance agencies, carriers, MGAs, MGUs, and 22 states use Vertafore to grow their business. QQCatalyst is the innovative and customizable agency management system from QQSolutions, a division of Vertafore dedicated to helping smaller agencies increase revenue and retention while becoming more productive and efficient. To learn more about Salesroom for QQCatalyst, visit http://www.qqsolutions.com/.

