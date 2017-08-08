Truly360 is Making it Rain for Nonprofits

"Our team of marketers is the best in the world and we’re all beyond excited for the opportunity to now work with nonprofits that are changing the world," said Rudy Camacho, executive at Truly360.

After spending the past 15 years helping small and medium sized businesses all over the country tell their story and build their presence online, Truly360 has expanded its offerings to include marketing management for nonprofits. Utilizing the Google Ad Grant program, the team at Truly360 is helping nonprofits of all types secure access to Google Ad Grants up to $10,000 per month, meet all ad grant criteria, along with developing and managing website and social media content.

"Our team of marketers is the best in the world and we’re all beyond excited for the opportunity to now work with a business segment that’s changing the world. Nonprofits are all too often handicapped in their efforts due to budgetary restraints, we hope to eliminate that," said Rudy Camacho, executive at Truly360.

In that past week alone, Truly360 has contracted with nonprofits working to improve conditions on everything from underprivileged youth in Northern California to deforestation in South America.

Any nonprofit interested in learning more about the offering and determining their eligibility is encouraged to contact Rudy Camacho at rudy(at)truly360.com. As you can assume, whenever anyone is aggressively giving away $120,000 per year, funds tend to disappear quickly. Therefore, it is encouraged to reach out sooner than later.

About Truly360: Truly360 is the largest Google Trusted Agency in the world. They work with small and medium sized businesses all over the country to help optimize online presence, build brands, drive more revenue and bundle existing business solutions.