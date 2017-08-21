www.bostonsp.com/reports “Our focus is on providing detailed analysis to address pressing healthcare issues.” - Fred Peyerl, Partner at BSP

Boston Strategic Partners, Inc. (BSP), a life-sciences and healthcare consulting firm is utilizing its extensive experience with Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and ‘big data’ to provide a variety of in-depth analysis based on Electronic Health Record data. In 2014, US healthcare spending exceeded $3.0 trillion with nearly 1/3 spent on hospitalizations. BSP has access to real-world data from an Electronic Health Record (EHR) database of clinical and administrative records spanning 273 million encounters for 60 million patients in 600+ hospitals and health systems across the US, representing nearly 16% of the US population.

Real-world data is key to smart planning for a variety of life science stakeholders as real-world evidence-based insights can provide accurate and detailed data to inform key decisions. However, the cost of acquiring this type of data is high and requires complex analysis. BSP will provide accurate, cost-effective, and detailed analysis required to make informed decisions.

Obesity

Hip and knee

Diabetes and associated complications

Stroke

Influenza (and resulting complications)

Type 2 Diabetes (and resulting complications)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Hypertension

Osteoarthitis

Extrinsic Asthma

CKD

Schizophrenia

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Antibiotic resistance

