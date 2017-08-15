Our mission is to provide developers, DevOps and I.T. professionals unparalleled depth of insight, so they can isolate issues and performance problems faster than with any other tool on the market

FR7 represents a massive step forward for FusionReactor, includes 20 completely new core features and around 100 major improvements and bug fixes. Our primary goals for this release have been to enhance the array of system, application and JVM metrics available, as well as build upon and extend the core analysis tools which form the FusionReactor Ultimate Edition, namely the production debugger, code profiler and the new memory profiler.

“When something breaks, or performs poorly in production, developers need real-time insight and transparency into what applications are doing at the point that they’re breaking – in production. Our mission is to provide developers, DevOps and I.T. professionals unparalleled depth of insight, so they can isolate issues and performance problems faster than with any other tool on the market”, said David Tattersall, CEO of Intergral GmbH, makers of FusionReactor.

FusionReactor is the only solution of its kind to enable enterprises to profile, debug, pinpoint and troubleshoot issues in production, as they’re happening. FusionReactor will instantly de-compile code and provide access to variable state across the entire call stack within the debugger. FusionReactor is a hybrid (fully on premise or SaaS) java agent, which operates with less than 1% CPU overhead and requires no changes to application code.

Memory Profiler – provides instant real-time insight into what’s happening in memory, so that users can quickly identify memory leaks and other memory related issues

Java Management Extensions (JMX) Support – our Java agent offers the ability to monitor specific metrics from MBeans – these metrics can all be accessed and viewed directly from the FusionReactor UI.

Specific metrics for Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Eclipse Vert.x 3, Redis data structure store as well as improved handling for various Java and ColdFusion frameworks.

Amazon AWS CloudWatch integration – allowing metrics to be sent directly from FusionReactor to AWS CloudWatch without modifying any code.

Pricing and availability:

FusionReactor 7 is available in three editions, Ultimate, Enterprise and Standard. FusionReactor Ultimate Edition is fully featured and includes low overhead, production safe analysis tools, including the Production Debugger, code and memory profilers. Enterprise Edition allows monitoring of multiple instances and servers from a single Dashboard and includes the system monitor and unlimited mobile apps, the Standard Edition includes all the basic monitoring features. FusionReactor Editions are available as a monthly or annual subscription and are also available to purchase as a one-time (own it) license. Standard Edition pricing starts at just US$39 per month, per server. Find out more: https://www.fusion-reactor.com/

About Intergral GmbH:

Intergral is an established provider of Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and analysis tools for the Java platform. With over 5,000 customers, our products reflect our technical expertise, high focus on usability, commitment to quality and complete attention to detail. Read what our customers think about FusionReactor - http://www.fusion-reactor.com/customer-reviews/