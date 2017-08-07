Each drop-in-place system is designed to address the most common municipal water and industrial wastewater treatment applications.

Pulsafeeder, a global leader in fluid handling technology since 1942, today announced the availability of “Just-in-Time” standard Chemical Feed Systems for its Eclipse Series and PulsaPro Series dosing pumps.

Pulsafeeder Standard Chemical Feed Systems are pre-assembled, fully-tested solutions that include all of the accessories needed for immediate use without the need for field assembly. Each drop-in-place system is designed to address the most common municipal water and industrial wastewater treatment applications, such as: de-chlorination, metering acids and caustics for pH control, dosing corrosion and scale inhibitors, and for dosing precise volumes of sodium hypochlorite, biocides and other chemicals.

“In our industry, end customers and operators are always seeking to gain efficiency and cut costs for their capital and operating budgets,” states Andy Freeman, Vice President of Global Sales at Pulsafeeder. “Pulsafeeder’s Standard Chemical Feed Systems are designed for operators who demand an engineered water treatment solution with the convenience of a standard drop-in package that can be repeated throughout their facility.”

The liquid path of each chemical feed system is designed to be fully compatible with its processing fluid. All packages feature two Pulsafeeder pumps for duty and standby, with an optional auto switchover. They also include accessories such as: individual pump Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), suction and discharge drain valves, system bleed valves, system vents, strainers, pressure gauges, calibration columns, back pressure and relief valves, as well as pulsation dampeners where needed. Sodium Hypochlorite feed skids will also include vented ball valves.

About Pulsafeeder:

In the early 1940’s Pulsafeeder pioneered the hydraulically actuated diaphragm metering pump principle, and the company has been a global leader in fluid handling technology ever since. With experience in multiple industries, including: water and wastewater treatment; chemical and petrochemical processing; oil and gas; refineries as well as upstream applications, its reciprocating and rotary gear pumping technologies meet and exceed the industry requirements for safety, reliability, and precise control. For more information, visit:http://www.pulsa.com.