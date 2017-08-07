Neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen E. Griffith The benefit of this leading-edge therapy is enormous for patients who suffer from disabling seizures and haven't responded well to medications.

For the first time the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center at Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute has performed the latest surgical treatment available for adults who suffer from refractory partial onset seizures. Responsive Neurostimulation (RNS) is an FDA-approved system that monitors, detects seizure activity and disrupts it. Recently Saint Luke’s was named an approved implant center.

“The benefit of this leading-edge therapy is enormous for patients who suffer from disabling seizures throughout the day and haven’t responded well to medications,” said Neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Griffith who performed the initial surgery at Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. “RNS treatment has the ability to normalize brain activity and enable those with refractory complex partial epilepsy to experience life without seizures.”

Epilepsy is a chronic disorder originating in the brain, characterized by unpredictable seizures. More people live with epilepsy than Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis combined. The RNS System consists of electrodes implanted on the surface and deep within the brain, and a cranially implanted neurostimulator. The device monitors, detects and helps stop seizures as soon as they start to occur. The patient downloads information from their device onto a computer, that an epileptologist may then review and use to refine the settings of the patient’s device.

“This is a unique, personalized treatment with clear benefits for our patients,” said Dr. John Croom, medical director and epileptologist at Saint Luke’s Comprehensive Epilepsy Center. “Those treated with the RNS system have experienced a substantial reduction in seizures during the first year, and continue to improve over time. We are excited to offer our patients potential relief from seizures by treating them surgically at the source.”

Saint Luke’s Hospital is a Level IV Epilepsy Center, the most advanced certification available and a requirement to offer the RNS surgical treatment. The Comprehensive Epilepsy Center physicians at Saint Luke’s include Medical Director and Epileptologist Dr. John Croom, Epileptologist Dr. Ron Fields and Neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Griffith.

More information about RNS surgical therapy and the Saint Luke’s Comprehensive Epilepsy Center may be found at http://www.saintlukeskc.org.

Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute (SLMBNI), a member of Saint Luke’s Health System, brings together a team of the country’s most accomplished neuroscience experts to provide a comprehensive treatment center for the most complex neurological issues, such as stroke, epilepsy, brain and spine tumors, facial pain, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, movement disorders, hearing and balance, headaches, aneurysms, sleep disorders, and the latest in minimally invasive and complex spine surgical techniques. SLMBNI is designated by The Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Stroke Center capable of managing the most complex stroke cases. SLMBNI’s advancements in neurology have made it a national leader in neurological treatment and care.

Saint Luke’s Health System consists of 10 area hospitals and campuses and several primary and specialty care practices, and provides a range of inpatient, outpatient, and home care services. Founded as a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, our mission includes a commitment to the highest levels of excellence in health care and the advancement of medical research and education. The health system is an aligned organization in which the physicians and hospitals assume responsibility for enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual health of people in the Kansas City metropolitan area and the surrounding region.