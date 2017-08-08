NSI International Expands Its Best-Selling Laser X Line

Laser X is the ultimate high-tech game of tag. All Laser X sets work together, so players can play one-on-one, in teams, or set their blasters to “rogue” and it's every man for himself! During a game of Laser X, if you blast the tower, it blasts multiple players at the same time, from up to 150 feet away.

NSI International, Inc. announced today that it is expanding the best-selling Laser X home laser tag system with a Long-Range Blaster and Gaming Tower.

The Long-Range Blaster has an amazing 400-foot blasting range, LED spotting scope, super-fast reload and vibrates when players get hit.

The Gaming Tower has nine built-in games that test players’ speed and skills. Four of the games can be played by a single player, while the rest can be played by two players or more.

“The Gaming Tower is an incredible addition to the Laser X line, because kids no longer have to have someone else around to play with them. They can play on their own,” said NSI Senior Vice President Brian Waldman, the creator of Laser X. “The Gaming Tower can also be used as a remote-control blaster. During a game of Laser X, if you blast the tower, it blasts multiple players at the same time, from up to 150 feet away.”

Laser X is the ultimate high-tech game of tag. It uses sophisticated electronics and optics to give players pinpoint blasting accuracy up to 200 feet (400 feet with the new Long-Range Blaster). Advanced sensors know when players are blasting, being hit, running or hiding, and an interactive voice coach uses this information to offer tips and tricks throughout the game – all without the need for a smart phone or other device.

Laser X can be played both in the dark or outside in bright sunlight. Receiver vests keep tracks of hits, and after 10 hits, a player is eliminated from the game.

All Laser X sets work together, so players can play one-on-one, in teams, or set their blasters to “rogue” and take on the whole neighborhood. In “rogue” mode, it’s every player for his or herself.

Laser X is available in sets that equip two players for $49.99 or individual players for $24.99. The new Long-Range Blaster and Gaming Tower retails for $39.99 each. Both are now available at Target, Toys “R” Us, GetLaserX.com and specialty retailers nationwide.

