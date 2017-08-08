Companies like Forty 7 Ronin are harnessing the power of the AppFoundry and the Genesys Customer Experience Platform in creative ways to help our customers differentiate through a single marketplace that addresses their unique needs.

Forty 7 Ronin has launched its new JumpStart Program on the Genesys AppFoundry – a newly available online marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers to discover, research and connect with a broad range of customer experience applications, integrations and services that address their unique customer needs.

The JumpStart Program provides highly experienced developer support to help companies set up a working Genesys lab environment which can be used to test applications, set up a mock environment, practice for certification tests, and more. Forty 7 Ronin sets up and hosts the testing lab and shows clients how to use it in the right way to optimize applications, streamline the Genesys integration process, and solve product challenges quickly. JumpStart is designed to help get an application to market faster and provide superior customer experience once it’s online.

“Genesys is founded on a history of collaboration and openness and with the AppFoundry we are launching a global call to action for partners to create world-class applications and solutions to help our customers take their customer experience to the next level,” said Merijn te Booij, Chief Marketing Officer of Genesys. “Companies like Forty 7 Ronin are harnessing the power of the AppFoundry and the Genesys Customer Experience Platform in creative ways to help our customers differentiate through a single marketplace that addresses their unique needs.”

According to Mark Stallings, managing partner of Forty 7 Ronin, “We are excited to be part of the AppFoundry ecosystem. Our team has a long history of working with the excellent Genesys technology and we look forward to helping other Genesys partners fully utilize the strength of the platform.”

The Forty 7 Ronin JumpStart Program is currently available on the AppFoundry online marketplace. To learn more about the specific features and benefits of JumpStart, visit the JumpStart application listing.

About Forty 7 Ronin

Forty 7 Ronin was founded in Colorado in 2011 by senior members of the IVR and speech recognition industry who developed better methods to boost IVR performance. In addition to IVR tuning, the company offers VUI design, IVR development, reporting and analytics, IVR migration, and hosted IVR solutions. It also provides IVR training courses and certifications delivered in a variety of formats, including classroom, onsite and online – using real world examples and scenarios. Visit http://www.forty7ronin.com; call 719-445-8054; or email marketing(at)forty7ronin(dot)com