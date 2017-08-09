New Fed Mortgage and Led2Serve has joined forces

New Fed Mortgage Corp., a multi-state residential Massachusetts based lender is pleased to announce their partnership with Led2Serve. This new alliance aligns New Fed, an innovative regional mortgage lender, with targeted community outreach initiatives resulting in life-changing impacts in communities whose basic educational, housing or environmental needs are not fully met. Since its inception, New Fed has prided itself in supporting community outreach programs and teaming up with Led2Serve this will help facilitate its team to make a difference to those in need.

About Led2Serve

Founded in 2009 by Vanessa Puleo, Led2Serve was created to inspire, equip, and mobilize individuals and teams to serve others locally, nationally, and in regions of Costa Rica. Led2Serve’s customized journeys provide the opportunity for team members to give of their time and talents by taking part in meaningful community projects such as building a ramp for the disabled, painting a school, or participating in an environmental cleanup effort. Their journeys are balanced with fun activities such as zip-lining, hiking, snorkeling and white water rafting. Since Led2Serve is a 501 (c)(3) organization, team members pay a tax deductible journey fee to cover the cost of their travel. Led2Serve coordinates all aspects of travel, from food and lodging to project materials and transportation. Teams consist of groups of people from schools, churches, non-religious organizations, sports teams, and corporations to support community partners.

About NewFed Mortgage

NewFed Mortgage Corp. has specialized in residential retail mortgage lending since 2001 and is licensed in seven states. New Fed offers Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, Portfolio lending, and state housing programs. Products include 1st time home buyer programs with little or “0” down, “pick your term” traditional fixed rate products, ARM programs, rehab loans, and 203K renovation loans.

New Fed Mortgage Corp. President Brian D’Amico commented, “I’m proud to partner with Led2Serve which will help our company give back to the communities that we serve and to make a positive meaningful difference to those in need.” John Wight, VP of Lending, comments, “I work alongside a team of caring individuals here at New Fed and I’m looking forward to the opportunities where we can collaborate our efforts together to support others less fortunate.”

The advantage of being a locally based East Coast regional lender, unlike most of the big banks, New Fed’s focus is solely just on mortgage lending and maintains a family style atmosphere. NewFed takes an all-in team approach right from the very beginning of the process with personalized, open communication through loan processing to loan closing.

For more information contact:

New Fed Mortgage Corp.

877-639-3331 or visit http://newfed.com

Vanessa Puleo - Founder Executive Director of Led2Serve

407-227-2695 or visit http://www.led2serve.org

NewFed™ Mortgage Corp. was founded in 2001 as a residential mortgage lender. NMLS#1881 MA License No. MC1881, CT License ML-1881, NH License No. 9474-MB, RI License No. 20041817LL, NJ Residential Mortgage Lender License, FL License No. MLD652, Maine Lender License#SLM8185.NewFED™ Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. Member of the MA Mortgage Bankers Association and Better Business Bureau of Eastern MA.