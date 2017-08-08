Romance Writers Raise Over $1 Million to Benefit Adult Literacy

The Readers for Life Literacy Autographing fundraiser for ProLiteracy in Orlando, Florida. ProLiteracy is thankful to the authors, readers, publishers, and literacy partners who have supported us and helped RWA to improve so many lives through literacy.

Romance Writers of America (RWA) hosted its annual book-signing event recently in support of adult literacy. At the Readers for Life Literacy Autographing in Orlando, Florida, hundreds of romance authors met and signed books for fans, with the proceeds from book sales going to literacy organizations. The proceeds from this year’s Readers for Life Literacy Autographing raised more than $44,000 to benefit ProLiteracy and the Florida Literacy Coalition—bringing the total donations to literacy programs since 1990 to over $1 million. These donations are enabling more than 40,000 adults to improve their literacy skills.

“RWA’s donations to ProLiteracy have helped break the cycle of poverty, elevate workforce skills, and improve the quality of life for adults worldwide,” says Kevin Morgan, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “ProLiteracy is thankful to the authors, readers, publishers, and literacy partners who have supported us and helped RWA to improve so many lives through literacy.”

Allison Kelley, CAE, Executive Director of Romance Writers of America said, "RWA began working with Laubach Literacy in 1991, and we are very proud of our long-standing relationship with the combined organization now known as ProLiteracy Worldwide. Storytelling is fundamental to the human experience, and romance fiction explores issues of universal and eternal human interest, thus RWA and its members support the axiom that literacy is individually and culturally vital. We are proud not only of the money that we have raised through our partnership with ProLiteracy Worldwide, but how lives have been changed."

ProLiteracy, the largest adult literacy and basic education membership organization in the nation, believes that a safer, stronger, and more sustainable society starts with an educated adult population. About 36 million adults in the U.S.—and almost 800 million worldwide—struggle with basic reading, writing, and math skills. These individuals struggle to read a menu, fill out a job application, or read a bedtime story to their children. ProLiteracy removes the hurdles that stand in the way of their goals.

Romance Writers of America is a trade association with the mission to advance the professional and common business interests of career-focused romance writers through networking and advocacy and by increasing public awareness of the romance genre.

About ProLiteracy

For more than 60 years, ProLiteracy has been working across the globe to create a world where every person can read and write. ProLiteracy promotes adult literacy through content development, programs, and advocacy. Our goal is to help literacy programs increase the quantity and quality of services provided. ProLiteracy has 1,000 member programs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and works with 52 nongovernmental organizations in 34 developing countries. For more information about ProLiteracy, please visit http://www.proliteracy.org.