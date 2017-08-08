The Fourth Annual Texas Women Rainmakers (TWR) event aims to break the mold of longstanding legal industry professional associations and continuing legal education events that rarely address women’s specific career struggles. The founders started TWR to fill this void, seeking to help better female trial lawyers professionally in all aspects, not just in the courtroom.

The exclusively female Steering Committee is comprised of lawyers hailing from across the state, including Sofia Bruera, Stacey Burke, Erin Copeland, Christina Feller, Caryn Papantonakis, and Shalimar Wallis. Gold headline sponsor Robin Young-Ellis, MSSC continues her support for the fourth year. Robin is a prolific philanthropist and humanitarian across many causes, including her service on the Board of Directors of the Houston Children’s Charity and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as well as the Baylor College of Medicine Partnership Board. As a successful female entrepreneur in the male-dominated legal industry, she chose to support TWR’s mission of educating and encouraging female trial lawyers. Young specializes in settlement planning that includes structured settlements and knows firsthand the challenges women in the legal world face.

“Despite being involved in many professional associations, every single year I attend our event, I meet new Texas women of all career levels in our industry. It continues to amaze me how disconnected women can feel and how far we have left to go to reach equality in our career paths,” adds Dallas-based Steering Committee Member Christina Feller.

This year the group is thrilled to award its first-ever Rainmaker of the Year Award to Lisa Blue Baron. As a jury consultant, mother of three, political activist, well-known Dallas trial lawyer, philanthropist through the Baron and Blue Foundation, and former president of the American Association for Justice, Mrs. Baron exemplifies how women can change the world and succeed in their personal and professional lives, all with grace and poise.

Texas Women Rainmakers (TWR) is a 501c3 non-profit that charges no membership fees and asks for no political donations or contributions aside from covering its event costs. This makes the event the only one of its kind for female trial lawyers. Women lawyers across the country have sought advice and help from the group in efforts to host similar local events.

Tickets are $65.00 for the full day event featuring Keynote Speakers J. Kelly Hoey and Anne Grady. The conference concludes with a networking happy hour. Tickets may be purchased via EventBrite.