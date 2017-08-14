Ashore Property Management Achieves Expanded Growth and Record Success

The growth we’ve experienced is a result of our, experience and overall hard work. These recent developments are what we have been working toward for two years , and I think we are charted on the right path.

Ashore Property Management (APM) has grown substantially over the past few years. Recently, APM relocated its corporate office from Sea Girt to Long Branch. The relocation of the offices signifies the tremendous growth of the organization and its forward trajectory toward larger opportunities.

Drew Barile, Founder & Owner of Ashore Property Management, attributes the exponential growth of the organization to its parent company Seawind Properties and budding partnerships. One such partnership is that between Seawinds and Wolfco Properties, a Scarsdale based real estate holding company and capital group. Wolfco Properties specializes in affordable housing.

In addition, APM has been retained to oversee the development, construction, and asset-management of a 30 million dollar affordable senior residence in Cumberland County, NJ. APM’s parent company Seawind Properties has executed on this land deal and is planning on several more in southern New Jersey.

CEO and founder Drew Barile is excited about the company’s trajectory and recent achievements. He expressed a great appreciation for his clients’ trust and support, but also his team, partnerships, and various support agencies.

He added, “The growth we’ve experienced is a result of our experience and overall hard work. These recent developments are what we have been working toward for two years, and I think we are charted on the right path.”

Drew is eager for the closing and finalized construction of this current project, but also looking forward to what lies ahead. He is aware of emerging trends and possesses a keen foresight buttressed with predictive data, which allows APM to capture new opportunities and benefits his clients' needs and objectives.

To learn more about Ashore Property Management please visit the about page http://www.ashorepropertymgmt.com/about-us/ or contact our office at 732-403-3151.