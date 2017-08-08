We’re deeply committed to building the best Magento hosting resources, and by offering Magento courses, we empower clients to make the most of our platform.

Nexcess, a global provider of performance-optimized Magento hosting, has announced that it will host a Magento 2 Admin Boot Camp in partnership with MageTraining and Human Element. The Magento 2 Admin Boot Camp will help online retailers develop an in-depth understanding of Magento 2 and the skills to confidently manage their retail store.

The three-day Boot Camp takes place from August 22–24. Nexcess has provided the client discount code “Nexcess,” which offers reduced cost tickets for this unmissable opportunity for retailers to level-up their Magento skills. Attendees who book with the discount code before August 11 pay only $812.50, saving 35% on the full ticket cost.

The Boot Camp will be delivered at Nexcess’ headquarters at 21700 Melrose Ave., Southfield, MI 48075.

“We’re happy to be teaming up with Human Element to bring MageTraining’s renowned Magento training to our headquarters in Southfield,“ said Chris Wells, President and CEO of Nexcess, “We’re deeply committed to building the best Magento hosting resources, and by offering Magento courses, we empower clients to make the most of our platform.”

MageTraining’s Magento Boot Camps are designed to empower retailers with the knowledge they need to manage all aspects of their Magento store. The courses cover aspects of both Magento Enterprise Edition and Magento Community Edition (Magento Open Source), including managing the Magento catalogue and creating products, attribute sets, processing orders, system configuration, the Magento marketplace, using Magento’s in-built marketing and sales tools, and much more.

Matt Harrington, a Magento Certified Solution Specialist, will lead the Boot Camp. Matt is a long-time Magento project manager and trainer, with many years of Magento retail experience. The Boot Camp is the ideal learning opportunity for Magento hosting clients with a basic knowledge of Magento who want to learn more about Magento 2 and its ecosystem and take their first step towards becoming a Magento Certified Solution Specialist.

