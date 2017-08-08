California employment lawyers Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik If you would like to know more about the UAG Stevens Creek II, Inc. lawsuit, please contact Attorney Nicholas J. De Blouw today by calling (800) 568-8020

The San Francisco employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit alleging that UAG Stevens Creek II, Inc. failed to provide their California automotive sales employees with meal and rest periods in accordance with the California Wage Order and Labor Code. The UAG Stevens Creek II, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 17CV313457 is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court for the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, UAG Stevens Creek II, Inc. allegedly failed to provide all employees the legally required off-duty meal breaks as required by the applicable Wage Order and Labor Code. The Complaint further claims that UAG Stevens Creek II, Inc. allegedly failed to accurately record missed meal and rest breaks and also allegedly failed to pay the proper minimum wages causing the wage statements being issued to the employees by UAG Stevens Creek II, Inc. to allegedly violate California law, and in particular, Labor Code Section 226(a).

Additionally, the Complaint alleges that UAG Stevens Creek II, Inc. committed acts of unfair competition by engaging in a company-wide policy and procedure which fails to accurately calculate and record all missed meal breaks and fails to pay employees for rest periods as required by California law and is in violation of the California Unfair Competition Law, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 17200.

