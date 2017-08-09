HousingWire has announced its annual Women of Influence list, recognizing Network Funding Branch Manager and Loan Officer Billi West, who is based in Florida. According to HousingWire, this is the seventh year that the publication has recognized the women leading the mortgage and housing industry forward, and each year, the nominations grow more and more competitive. The entire listing of the “2017 Women of Influence” is available at http://www.housingwire.com.

The 50 women represented in the recent publication cover a variety of occupations within the housing economy, demonstrating leadership that inspires those in their own companies, in their communities and in the industry at large.

“It's exciting to see the talent represented in this year's Women of Influence winners. These dynamic women represent every part of the mortgage ecosystem and their achievements are vital to the mission of expanding homeownership,” Sarah Wheeler, HousingWire Magazine Editor said. “HousingWire is thrilled to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments as they build better operations, solutions and companies.”

Many of this year’s winners mentor other women in the industry, manage internship programs for college students or work with business groups in disadvantaged areas. Others coordinate volunteer programs for their employees or serve on advisory boards that inform the industry. Investing time and effort to see others succeed is a hallmark of this group, and should be celebrated in its own right.

“We are proud of the recognition that Billi West has received for her hard work and dedication within Network Funding and the mortgage lending industry,” said Network Funding Executive Vice President Brett Snortland. “She inspires everyone in our company to get better each and every day.”

“As the mortgage industry continues to do the right thing — increase diversity in the workforce — the housing finance business will likewise keep moving from strength to strength,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “The progress is undeniable; as the number of influential women in housing grows so does our recognition for the Influential Women of Housing. Our list is bigger and better than ever.”

Women of Influence 2017 stats:



50 winners

7th annual list

Every sector of the housing economy represented: residential mortgage lending, servicing, investing and real estate, as well as those in advocacy positions, including nonprofits and governmental agencies.

Chosen by HousingWire editorial staff based on tangible accomplishments in the last 12 months

Winners not only had to excel within their individual companies, but show influence in the wider industry through contributions on panels, publications, mentoring and volunteering.

HousingWire.com

HousingWire.com is the leading independent source for news, commentary and analysis covering the entire mortgage banking and financial markets. Staffed by a core team of experienced journalists and editors, HousingWire.com delivers breaking news and opinions on U.S. housing and mortgage finance. HousingWire.com has a well-developed reputation for delivering today the news other trade outlets will be reporting on tomorrow — and our readers value the information they get from HousingWire.com first.

About HousingWire Magazine

HousingWire Magazine is a monthly magazine that provides in-depth context and insight spanning the people, issues and data that matter in mortgage finance and real estate. The magazine offers readers insight on U.S housing and finance from leading national columnists, as well as exclusive features that tackle hard-hitting issues in real estate finance and bring to life the people that make markets. The publication is available in print, or in digital format across multiple devices (iPad, Kindle, and more.)

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private, residential, mortgage-lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed more than 108,000 homes at more than $18 billion, making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding’s key standards are based on integrity, reliability and simplicity, and it aims to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. Network Funding is nationally ranked as a “Top 50 Mortgage Companies to Work For, 2016” by Mortgage Executive Magazine, a “Top Mortgage Lender” by Scotsman Guide and a “Top Workplaces” by the Houston Chronicle.

Visit http://www.nflp.com to learn more about Network Funding. Visit join.nflp.com to learn more about career opportunities. Visit give.nflp.com to learn about The Giving Network, the charitable arm of Network Funding.