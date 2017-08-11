Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner Receives Consummate Recognition

Accountnet Inc., a leading consulting firm and provider of cloud-based financial management solutions, announced that it has been named to Accounting Today’s VAR 100 List for 2017.

Accountnet Inc., a leading consulting firm and provider of cloud-based financial management solutions, announced that it has been named to Accounting Today’s VAR 100 List for 2017. Accounting Today magazine is the leading provider of online business news for the tax and accounting community, offering breaking news, in-depth features, insightful editorial analysis, and a host of web-related resources and services. Each year, the publication releases its VAR 100 list, ranking the top 100 accounting software resellers.

Manhattan’s top Microsoft VAR, Accountnet is an authorized “Gold Certified” member for Microsoft Dynamics (highest member) and is member of the International Association of Microsoft Certified Partners (IAMCP). Along with Microsoft corporate- the new Microsoft Partner Network (MPN) accreditations are much more stringent than the previous Microsoft Gold Partner status accreditations and promise to better represent organizations that have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment within a specific business solution area, such as the cloud. Accountnet’s Silver Cloud Solution Provider competency is unsurpassed. Additionally, in recognition of our industry leadership and successful engagements with customers, Accountnet was nominated and selected to be a part of Microsoft’s Power BI Red Carpet Program. This is an invitation-only program for Microsoft’s partners that play an important part in the growth of Microsoft Power BI.

Microsoft Power BI leverages the cloud, Excel, and Office 365 to allow business users to analyze and visualize data using self-service.

The Power BI Red Carpet Program gives Accountnet special support services, including access to Microsoft services and offers related to Power BI. Using these services and offers, we can serve customers of all sizes in meeting their analysis needs by helping them understand their data and visualize it beyond reports and interactive charts, thereby helping them make faster and more accurate business decisions.

In just the past six years, this Wall Street-based company established itself as the Microsoft Financial Application specialist for cloud-based financial management solutions, as well as a leading provider of Midsized to Enterprise Work Flow and Approval solutions and a turnkey Extended Relationship Analysis (ERA) processing of new clients. Especially, the analysis and tracking of Chart of Accounts (COA) with Currency Tracking (COA+C). Accountnet’s partnership with Microsoft, as the industry-leading best-in-class cloud accounting ERP for mid-market companies, is reviewed by organizations and firms daily and continues to follow a road map as more and more businesses move their financials to the cloud, taking advantage of powerful automation, insight, and performance.

Accountnet has also been named to the Bob Scott’s Insights Top 100 VARs for 2017. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software. “We want to congratulate this year’s class of Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of Bob Scott’s Insights. “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”

“We’re very proud of our continued success and we’re excited to make the VAR 100 list,” said John C. Peace, COO of Accountnet. “I feel that our mixture of accountability and a consultative approach dedicated to customer success and satisfaction, especially with our commitment to Microsoft Technology, fosters more long-term relationships with clients.”

If you are evaluating accounting software, or looking for Dynamics GP or SL support and training, contact Accountnet at 212-244-7017, visit our website: http://www.accountnet.com or follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DynamicsNewYork