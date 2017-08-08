“We want to help designers and brands grow and the Design Milk Job Board is an extension of this mission..." - Jaime Derringer, Founder and Executive Editor of Design Milk

Design Milk Jobs is a new resource for design professionals, architects, artists, and other creatives looking for a fresh start or for hiring managers recruiting talent for creative and niche professions, architecture firms, and design brands.

The newly launched site - http://designmilkjobs.com/ - will focus on all creative industries including but not limited to: Architecture, Business Development/Sales, Education, Fashion/Apparel Design, Fellowships/Grants, Game Design, Landscape Architecture, Non-Profit, PR/Marketing, Publishing/Media, Retail, Social Media and User Experience.

“Design Milk’s mission has always been to share great design with the world and we can’t do that without the designers and brands who are constantly innovating in architecture and design,” said Jaime Derringer, Founder and Executive Editor of Design Milk. “We want to help these designers and brands grow and therefore, the Design Milk Job Board is an extension of this mission—allowing firms, brands and small businesses find the help that they need, or for designers to find the right opportunity that will enable them to grow and hone their craft.”

COST:

$100 for 1 job listing

$250 for a Featured job listing

*discounted packages are available for multiple listings in bulk

WHY:

Design Milk reaches 1 million global readers and has over 5 million social media followers, 70% of which are in the design and architecture fields, 30% other creatives and design enthusiasts.

Get the freshest job listings by:



Following along on Twitter @designmilkjobs

Subscribing to designmilkjobs.com/feed/

Signing up for customized job alerts at designmilkjobs.com

About Design Milk

Launched in 2006, Design Milk is an online magazine dedicated to modern design and offering the newest in art, architecture, interior design, furniture and decor, and fashion and technology. Always fresh + never sour, Design Milk fills thirsty cups to the brim with design finds from around the world. Reaching millions of readers across the globe, the site has been featured in publications including the LA Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Dwell, and Real Simple magazine. Design Milk is an A’ Design Award winner, a Google+ Partner, and a Twitter influencer in Art & Design. Sister sites include the Design Milk Job Board, Adorn Milk, Dog Milk, and Clever Podcast. For more information visit http://design-milk.com/.