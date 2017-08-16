The Event Planning Group Announces Name Change to JDC Events

The Event Planning Group, an award-winning event design firm, announced today that it is changing its name to JDC Events, LLC. The name change reflects the company’s broader focus from being a logistical event planning company to an event design and management firm that offers a full array of event services for organizations of all sizes.

“Over the past 20 years, both my company and the event industry have grown and changed. Today, we offer more creative solutions to position brands to meet their goals and objectives through strategic event programming,” said Jennifer D. Collins, CMP, President & CEO of JDC Events. “The new name, JDC Events, offers us greater flexibility to better reflect the comprehensive design services that we offer our clients.”

About JDC Events

JDC Events delivers a fresh, polished and inspired approach to event design and management. We partner with corporate, government and non-profits to create distinctive events and impactful experiences that spark change in the lives of those who participate in and benefit from them. To learn more about our event design services, please visit http://www.jdc.events

