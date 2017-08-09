New from Church Publishing: Comfort Critter® Kit

A cuddly caped superhero monkey, Monk Monk’s superpower is comforting children who are experiencing trauma, anxiety, and grief. Monk Monk’s version of the superhero tool belt is a heart-shaped pocket of caring messages. He’s part of the new Comfort Critter® Kit (Church Publishing, $49.95, Fall 2017), which also includes the book God Made Tears: A Comfort Critter Tale, written by Lisa Nass with illustrations by Jessica Warrick.

Nass developed Comfort Critter (a registered not-for-profit) after experiencing severe trauma herself and within her extended family. Huggable Monk Monk is the centerpiece, a way to offer love, support, and concern to a child going through difficult times. The companion book tells the story of a young girl named Gracie whose Comfort Critter, Monk Monk, teaches her that sharing emotion is the path to healing. “God made tears to help wash away the hurt,” Monk Monk tells Gracie. “When you don’t cry the hurt gets bigger and bigger. Even Jesus cried when His friends were sad.”

“By using a Comfort Critter, a child can begin to articulate feelings that may run too deep to express any other way. Comfort Critter is an embodiment of God’s love and comfort,” writes The Very Rev. Kate Moorehead, Dean of St. John’s Cathedral, in the foreword to God Made Tears.

The Comfort Critter Kit is designed for use with children ages 6 and above who are experiencing times of challenge or change, such as illness, separation and divorce, loss/grief, summer camp—or even happy emotional times such as birthday and graduations. It can also be used with adults who need comfort while coping with illness, divorce, aging and dementia, loss and grief. The kit includes instructions on how to use Comfort Critter in a group setting, such as Sunday School, and individually with a caring adult.

The Comfort Critter Kit includes:

Super-soft plush monkey with a removable cape, which converts to a zipped carrying bag to hold all the pieces

Heart-shaped message cards to place in Monk Monk's heart pocket

Full-color picture book 8.5 x 11

Handled box for easy transport

https://www.churchpublishing.org/comfortcritterkit

About Lisa Nass:

Lisa Nass developed Comfort Critter (a registered not-for-profit) after experiencing severe trauma herself and within her extended family. After a successful career as a human resources professional, she is currently an HR consultant and promoter of Comfort Critter. She resides in the Jacksonville, FL area.