Myoderm, a global clinical trial drug supply specialist, today announced the addition of Andy Shepard to its business development team. This announcement comes on the heels of the opening of Myoderm’s European warehouse facility earlier this year. As the clinical trial market continues to expand globally, Myoderm has committed to adding staff and establishing operations to support its customers around the world.

Andy Shepard joins Myoderm as Associate Director, Business Development, Americas. In this role, he will manage the East Coast region for Myoderm. Most recently, Shepard was Regional Account Specialist for Fargo, ND-based Clinical Supplies Management (CSM), a global packaging and labeling company providing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. There for almost a decade, Shepard held positions of increasing responsibility in sales and business development.

“As clinical trials evolve, it’s critical that pharmaceutical and biotech companies have a supply partner that understands the complexities at hand and can navigate the changing landscape,” said Shepard. “Myoderm is known among its clients as that trusted partner who will get the job done and I am proud to be joining the team.”

Earlier this year, to meet the growing demand for global clinical trial drug supply, Myoderm opened a new clinical storage and distribution facility in Leicester, UK. This state-of-the-art, fully licensed warehouse is strategically located to provide greater access and faster delivery of clinical trial drugs, including biologics, to locations around the globe. This expanded global footprint has positioned Myoderm to offer more robust direct-to-site capabilities throughout Europe and Asia Pacific.

“Over the past 12-18 months, we’ve begun to see fundamental shifts in the clinical trial landscape that are heavily impacting the entire supply chain,” said Michael Cohen, CEO of Myoderm. “Supply managers and procurement teams are working hard to keep up with the impact of these changes. We are thrilled to add Andy’s expertise to the Myoderm team, expanding our ability to deliver innovative, customized drug sourcing and supply solutions.”

