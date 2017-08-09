The incredible sights and sounds of the second annual Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow are returning on September 29, 30 and October 1. This year, people everywhere will be able to enjoy the audio portion of the spectacular show via the newly created custom iHeart app station.

Through a partnership with iHeart Radio and KFI AM 640 the Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow will be broadcasting live on show days as planes take to the skies in a breathtaking show over Huntington Beach, California. Attendees, and those who want to hear the roar of the planes, can download the iHeart Radio app on their mobile devices and tune in to the live broadcast on the custom Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow station. The downloadable station will provide a live play by play from the onsite announcer, Ric Peterson, offering detailed information and insight to the history, planes, pilots, show maneuvers and more.

"We’re excited to partner with iHeart Radio and KFI AM 640 to bring this special opportunity to Airshow enthusiasts in Southern California. Whether you are on the beach, on a boat, on a hotel room balcony or at home, this custom app station will provide all the details and excitement from the weekend’s show," said Michael McCabe, airshow director for the Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow.

The app station will be available for downloading the week of Sept. 24 and broadcasting will begin just before the Airshow starts on Sept. 29.

The Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow is the only beachfront airshow on the West Coast. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend to this year’s show to see first-hand the jaw-dropping jet maneuvers of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Canadian Snowbirds. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform an impressive demonstration featuring sharply choreographed routines that show six F-18 Hornet aircraft wingtip to wingtip and give the crowd a glimpse of the exacting skills and capabilities possessed by these accomplished fighter pilots. The skillful Royal Canadian Air Force’s Canadian Snowbirds will showcase the fast and powerful CT-114 Tutor aircrafts with precise and dramatic maneuvers. Other performers include Breitling’s David Martin, an F-16 Viper demonstration, Lucas Oil Aerobatics’ Mike Wiskus, Suzuki’s Elias Corey, Raising Cane’s Paul “Sticky” Strickland and the US Air Force F-35A Lightning II.

VIP tickets for the Airshow’s Aviator Beach Club will feature a first-class experience with soaring views, private beach area with tables, chairs and umbrellas, food and drinks and concert-quality sound and narration. The tickets are $199 per person per day for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for Friday’s show, considered a practice day that offers a first look at the Airshow, though the acts and schedule are subject to change, are $139 per person.

A portion of the net proceeds from the Airshow will go to support the Aerospace Education Foundation of Huntington Beach, a nonprofit that encourages education and careers in the aerospace and aviation fields.

For more information about the event, tickets, performances and sponsorship opportunities, please visit hbairshow.com. Fans can follow the Airshow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (@HBAirshow).