The Oregonian/OregonLive has entered into a Content Licensing and Co-Marketing Agreement with Scorebook Live Inc. that promises to enhance the level of media coverage that can be provided to high school sports and their fans across the State of Oregon.

“We are really excited about the potential of Scorebook Live and their ability to implement a true universal system for the real-time collection of high school sports scores and statistics in Oregon and Southwest Washington,” says Ben Sherman, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s director of sports and trending news. “The Oregonian/OregonLive is looking forward to working with Scorebook Live to encourage schools to use their scoring apps throughout the 2017-18 school year and beyond.”

Scorebook Live will work collaboratively with The Oregonian/OregonLive to provide fans with “live” scoreboards, schedules, league standings, and other exciting content that will be available at http://www.oregonlive.com and https://www.scorebooklive.com. Varsity football and basketball teams using the Scorebook Live scoring apps will have their game updates and scores electronically delivered to The Oregonian/OregonLive, thus eliminating the time consuming process of having coaches “call in” scores and fans being forced to wait until the games are over to check the results.

“We are looking forward to working with Ben Sherman and his team,” stated Dan Beach, founder & CEO at Scorebook Live. “Joining forces with a major media company like The Oregonian gives fans, players and coaches of Oregon High School Sports the opportunity to follow games in real-time throughout each season from any smartphone or computer.”

About The Oregonian Media Group

Based in Portland, Oregonian Media Group is the state’s largest media company and leading news source. Stories in The Oregonian and on OregonLive.com reach roughly 7/10 adults in the Portland region, and its online audience averages 10 million unique visitors and 60 million pageviews per month.

About Scorebook Live, Inc.

Scorebook Live is a sports media and technology company that provides teams, leagues and tournaments with the tools to create and publish real-time content to their fans while also supporting the efforts of local media. The company’s mobile apps are designed to provide a live data feed that includes play-by-play, box scores and in-game analysis. The product will then generate a final box score and recap story that is available immediately after the game, so that the ‘score reporting process’ between coaches and the local media partners is now automated. For more information about using our product contact us at support(at)scorebooklive(dot)com or visit our website scorebooklive.com