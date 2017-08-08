57 Washington Street Nantucket 57 Washington Street echoes historic charm, yet with the flawless execution of today’s most desirable living and design features.

Nantucket is a special place for many reasons, but one is certainly its old-world allure in the Downtown area. This is the heart of the island with cobblestone streets, waterfront restaurants and grey-shingled shops. In Nantucket, close proximity to Town is almost always at the top of any prospective buyer’s wish list.

Due to its popularity, a close-to-Town property is rare, but look no further than 57 Washington Street. This gorgeous home has been redeveloped with a three-bedroom main house and a one-bedroom cottage, boasting harbor views from nearly every room.

The main house echoes historic charm, yet with the flawless execution of today’s most desirable living and design features. The cottage and exterior living spaces are an extension of the interiors, offering several gathering places to enjoy the fire pit, overflowing infinity-edge spa and unparalleled views. Thoughtfully designed and meticulously renovated, this rare in-Town property was developed by Wesquo Capital Partners, designed by Botticelli & Pohl and fully renovated by Cottage + Castle.

57 Washington Street is exclusively listed with Fisher Real Estate’s principal brokers: Cam Gammill, Jen Shalley and Brian Sullivan.

