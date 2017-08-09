We are not your traditional brokerage--we are agent centric, focused on partnerships with agents like Suzanne Gregg, who is building a company within Keller Williams San Francisco.

Keller Williams San Francisco has announced that it has entered into a partnership with the InvestSF real estate team to continue growth in the real estate development market. This partnership will help build the success of Keller Williams San Francisco and position the company to serve more clients and increase its market share.

InvestSF, led by Suzanne Gregg, is offering a full suite of services to help clients with every real estate need. The InvestSF Team serves their clients with an experienced record in luxury residential, commercial, new construction, historic loft conversions, leasing, and sales.

“Partnering up with Suzanne Gregg and her team brings a dynamic value proposition to her clients, and diversity in our office in sales with our agents,” said Wendy Davis, CEO/Team Leader of Keller Williams San Francisco. “We are not your traditional brokerage--we are agent centric, focused on partnerships with agents like Suzanne Gregg, who is building a company within Keller Williams San Francisco. I am proud to be working with Suzanne and look forward to seeing her continued growth in the company.”

The InvestSF Team consists of Suzanne Gregg (Director, New Construction Division) Jason Gorski (Senior Broker Associate, Luxury Condominiums and Residential Sales), Robert Kirsten (Broker/Associate, VP KW Commercial), Mike Basham (Broker/Associate, Luxury Condominiums and Historic Loft Conversions) and Eden Cooney (Team Executive Assistant).

About Keller Williams International Real Estate

Founded 36 years ago, Keller Williams San Francisco is a growing force in San Francisco’s unique housing market. It is known for its international presence and frequency of successful business transactions. The company’s mission is to employ the highest quality real estate agents to provide clients with the best real estate experience. Keller Williams San Francisco is on a rapid growth trajectory, increasing its closed sales volume by 65%, its number of listings sold by 111%, and the brokerage's total number of producing agents by 123% since the beginning of 2017. Over the past 12 months Keller Williams Realty International has sold $295 billion worth of real estate worldwide. It has served the community’s needs in residential, luxury, commercial and new construction investments. For more information about Keller Williams San Francisco, visit http://www.kwsf.com/.

About InvestSF

InvestSF is helping clients develop wealth in San Francisco. InvestSF is known for their New Construction division headed by Director, Suzanne Gregg. The company, which currently employs five people in the San Francisco Bay Area, operates with the mission to offer its clients a full suite of services. At the helm, Team Leader, Suzanne Gregg has won numerous awards in her 28 years in the San Francisco market, while consistently operating as a top producer and in the top 1% of real estate agents in San Francisco. For more information about InvestSF, visit http://www.InvestSF.com.

