HireMojo, Inc., the Hiring Automation Platform(TM), today announced its partnership with the Northern California Human Resources Association (NCHRA) to increase the diversity of applicants and hires for the area's companies. In the Thomson Reuters Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Index, an analysis of the practices of over 5,000 companies, some of the largest companies in the Silicon Valley area did not make the cut to be included in the top 100.

Gender diverse companies are 15% more likely to outperform those that are not as gender diverse, and ethnically diverse companies are 35% more likely to outperform those that are not as ethnically diverse according to McKinsey research. That said, many companies in San Francisco and Silicon Valley struggle to increase the diversity of their workforce. For example, Google's own site (https://www.google.com/diversity/) reports that their workforce today is 2% black, 4% Latino and 31% women.

"96% percent of our members who responded to our pulse survey this year indicated that cultivating diversity in the workplace is essential for driving innovation. There is clear data demonstrating an advantage for our members and their companies to increase their gender and ethnic diversity" emphasized Greg Morton, CEO of NCHRA. "Because of this, we selected HireMojo as a partner. Their proven and quantifiable methods to increase diversity across all rolls and levels provides meaningful value to our members. For example, many HR professionals are simply unaware that one of the top sources of more white, male workers is the social network upon which they rely most heavily. Conversely, HireMojo knows and can promote jobs to sites that reach twice as many African American and Latino candidates."

"Our commitment to the success of companies in the San Francisco and Silicon Valley areas led us to the partnership with NCHRA" said John Younger, HireMojo's CEO. "By looking at the end to end hiring information across thousands of companies, millions of applicants and nearly all candidate sources which are natively included with HireMojo's job promotion, patterns emerge that provide unique insights for NCHRA members. We are excited to be able to help members find and hire more female and ethnically diverse candidates. To that end, we are publishing a free whitepaper to help companies learn where they can reach more ethnically diverse candidate pools. The whitepaper can be downloaded here."

About NCHRA

The Northern California HR Association, one of the nation's largest HR associations, has been advancing organizations through human resources since 1960. Delivering over 100 programs annually, the association is dedicated to connecting human resources professionals with practice resources, leading California-specific training, legal and legislative developments, quality service providers, and each other--forming career-long networks and partnerships.

About HireMojo

HireMojo(R) (http://www.hiremojo.com) is the world's first subscription-based Hiring Automation Platform(TM) with a singular mission to drop unemployment in the United States below 3%. By incorporating a constellation of resources and a software RecruiterBot(R) that performs most of the routine and difficult tasks related to finding, screening and managing candidate through the hiring process. Most companies fill 90% of their jobs within 3 weeks. With HireMojo(R), hiring the right people throughout the year is easier, and there is no longer a need for multiple recruiting-related vendor contracts. Contact: Mark Bohdanyk, mbohdanyk(at)hiremojo(dot)com, 415-755-1294