New CoolSculpting Arm Treatments in Leesburg, VA

AVIE! MedSpa & Laser Center of Leesburg, VA is now offering Viora® Reaction™ non-surgical cellulite reduction, skin tightening & fat reduction

AVIE! MedSpa and Laser Center is excited to introduce the CoolAdvantage Petite™ Applicator, which makes treating smaller, hard-to-reach areas of the body like the arms and inner thighs easier to treat.

For the most efficient treatments, AVIE! MedSpa also utilizes CoolAdvantage™ technology for their CoolSculpting treatments, which cuts treatment times in half to as little as 35 minutes.

CoolSculpting is the world’s most popular non-invasive fat-reduction treatment, with more than 4 million people treated and counting. This FDA-cleared technology uses cooling panels to disable targeted fat cells. Once the fat cells are disrupted, the body flushes them out in the weeks and months following treatment, resulting in a gradual reduction of fat.

CoolSculpting is ideal for reducing “pinchable” fat that is resistant to diet and exercise (e.g., “love handles,” “double chin,” bra rolls, “muffin top”). Best of all, CoolSculpting results are long-lasting, making it the perfect complement to a healthy, active lifestyle for people who want extra help where they need it most.

The winner of Best of Virginia 2017, AVIE! MedSpa and Laser Center is the premiere destination in Northern Virginia for all your CoolSculpting needs, having already served more than 2,500 satisfied CoolSculpting clients.

About AVIE! MedSpa & Laser Center

AVIE! MedSpa & Laser Center has been offering the latest in cosmetic medical spa treatments in a relaxing spa environment in Leesburg, VA since opening in March 2009. MedSpa Owner and Master Aesthetician Kim Marinetto, RN, in conjunction with Medical Director Khalique Zahir, MD, and their highly skilled team of nurses, nurse practitioners, and aestheticians, provide specialized cosmetic and aesthetic programs so each of their clients’ needs are addressed on an individual basis with personalized follow-ups.

Aesthetic treatments at AVIE! have minimal to no downtime. Services include: CoolSculpting, VelaShape® III, Ultherapy®, Botox®, Juvéderm®, Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC, Restylane®, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Lyft, Voluma® XC, Volbella® XC, Vollure™ XC, Halo™ laser skin renewal, chemical peels, MicroLaserPeels, photo facials, HydraFacial, dermaplaning, skin tightening, ProFractional™ Skin Resurfacing, laser hair removal, professional skin analysis, PRP, Vitamin B12 shots, HD Brow microblading, and blepharoplasty by Dr. Zahir. AVIE! has performed over 100,000 Botox and dermal filler treatments since 2009. AVIE! also carries physician-level skin care and makeup. Consultations are complimentary, and financing is available. For more information, please call 703-737-0197 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com.

About Kim Marinetto, RN & Master Aesthetician

Kim Marinetto has over 20 years of experience as a Registered Nurse. In the past seven years, she has focused her practice on cosmetic medicine, adding to her credentials a Medical Aesthetician Certification in 2006, along with additional certifications in Botox Cosmetic, Facial Fillers, Sclerotherapy, and various advanced laser systems. Kim is a Master Aesthetician in the state of Virginia. Additionally, Kim has done extensive training on laser technology and her coursework is recognized by the AMA.

About Khalique Zahir, MD

Dr. Khalique Zahir, medical director of AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center, graduated from West Virginia School of Medicine and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and The American Board of Surgery. Dr. Zahir practiced general surgery from 1992 – 1999 at West Virginia University and St. Mary’s Hospital, then cosmetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from 1999 – 2001. Dr. Zahir also holds a Virginia Medical License and a Maryland Medical License. He has written over 20 articles published in national health journals and is an assistant clinical professor of surgery at VCU School of Medicine.