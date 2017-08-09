“Caltrans and PATH created the California Connected Vehicle Test Bed to provide facilities that enable applications and use cases for connected vehicles to be piloted on functioning California roadways,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty.

Prospect Silicon Valley (ProspectSV), the industry’s premier urbantech innovation hub, announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to accelerate innovation and adoption of connected vehicle technologies addressing California’s challenges in traffic congestion, safety and environmental impact.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration centered on the California Connected Vehicle Test Bed that is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Palo Alto, California. The facility has been jointly developed by Caltrans and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and in cooperation with UC Berkeley’s California Partners for Advanced Transportation Technology (PATH). As a State and federally funded resource, the Test Bed is available to all developers to test how connected vehicle technologies perform under real-world conditions.

“The rapid innovation in connected vehicles is intensifying the need for on-the-road testing and demonstration and Caltrans has responded,” said Ruth Cox, CEO of ProspectSV. “The California Connected Vehicle Test Bed is now commercially available to developers for use in the rapid deployment of vehicle-based hardware, data collection and system level validation. We are delighted to be working with Caltrans to take this important step forward in bringing these solutions to market.”

The Test Bed spans 11 consecutive intersections along a two-mile stretch of the heavily traveled State Route 82 in Palo Alto. It provides an operational environment where intersections, and vehicles can communicate through wireless connectivity. The California Connected Vehicle Test Bed was the nation’s first Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) test site to assess this wireless communication standard designed specifically for automotive use and connected vehicle applications and technologies. As additional communications standards for automotive use emerge, they may be considered for deployment in the Test Bed.

“Caltrans and PATH created the California Connected Vehicle Test Bed to provide facilities that enable applications and use cases for connected vehicles to be piloted on functioning California roadways,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty. “We are working with ProspectSV to ensure that the Test Bed is available for corporations, start-ups, research organizations and public agencies to collaborate in commercializing next generation solutions to California’s most pressing transportation challenges.”

ProspectSV will support Caltrans’ and PATH’s efforts by helping to identify potential users and industry requirements for the California Connected Vehicle Test Bed, organizing meetings of an Advanced Transportation Industry Working Group and promoting the use of the Test Bed to ProspectSV’s sponsors, start-up clients and partners. Caltrans, PATH and ProspectSV will also collaborate on communications programs to disseminate information on the Test Bed and results achieved through the conduct of pilot projects, as well as the development programs and proposals to secure funding for the Test Bed’s expansion.

