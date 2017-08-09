Idencia Releases 2017 Smart Infrastructure Market Report

2017 Smart Infrastructure Market Report The US needs to invest $4.6 trillion in new and refurbished infrastructure by 2025. The only way to manage this is with Smart Infrastructure.

International Coding Technologies, Inc. (‘ICT’) announced today that it has released its 2017 Smart Infrastructure Market Report, a review of the evolving Smart Infrastructure market. This release is the second edition of the report, the first being in 2015.

ICT, the company behind the Idencia concrete and steel tracking solution, defines smart infrastructure as, “Infrastructure that conveys information about its manufacture, construction, depreciation and use to its stakeholders.” The report draws on research published by the McKinsey Global Institute, Dodge Data & Analytics and the American Society of Civil Engineers, among others and offers holistic conclusions about market needs and solutions involving Smart Infrastructure.

ICT CEO, Jeff Pollock remarked about the report: “We are pleased to offer the 2017 edition of the Smart Infrastructure Market Report at a time of great significance for infrastructure in the US and the world. The US needs to invest $4.6 trillion in new and refurbished infrastructure by 2025. The only way to manage this is with Smart Infrastructure.”

The report is available on the Idencia web site (http://www.idencia.com).