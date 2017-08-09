Master Supplements Inc. Launches New Website

Last week, Master Supplements Inc, a digestive supplement company specializing in probiotics, enzymes, and fiber, launched their newly redesigned website at http://www.master-supplements.com The new website provides an updated, modern design with improved functionality and condition-based product recommendations, enhanced content, and streamlined navigation.

Website visitors can now sort through a predefined list of conditions to find the supplement that best fits their needs. Product pages have been reimagined to promote relevant content to provide users with the information they need to make an educated purchase. Navigation has been condensed into a single dropdown menu pane to enable easy movement between pages. Additionally, the new website storefront enables customers to easily place reorders and view their entire transaction history from their user account panel.

“Our new website is the culmination of 8 months of hard work and dedication,” remarked Master Supplements President, Jeff Porubcan. ”We’re excited to launch the new and improved master-supplements.com to better serve our customers and anyone who wants to know more about digestive health.” Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and to sign up to receive our newsletter for further updates and news regarding new products and upcoming promotions.

ABOUT MASTER SUPPLEMENTS INC

Master Supplements, Inc. is a digestive supplement manufacturer based in Victoria, MN. Founded in 2003, Master Supplements has produced the highest quality probiotics, enzymes, and soluble fiber supplements for over 14 years.