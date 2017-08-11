Citizen Storage Launches Company with New Acquisition

Peter Spickenagel, President and CEO of Citizen Storage a Royal Oak Michigan based company, announces the launch of Citizen Storage’s self storage portfolio with the acquisition of two locations in Fenton Michigan. This acquisition represents 86,000 square feet with an additional 100 RV, boat and vehicle parking spaces and will be rebranded as Citizen Storage Fenton North and Citizen Storage Fenton South.

Citizen Storage will improve the customer experience through professional staff training and implementation of new technology. Additionally, the physical condition of the properties will be brought up to industry standards through its robust capital expenditure program.

“I am very pleased to announce the acquisition of these two investor-grade properties located in Fenton MI. These properties fit perfectly into our value-add acquisition model and long-term growth initiatives,” said Peter Spickenagel President & CEO of Citizen Storage Management. “I believe in the strength of the Fenton market and witnessed the results first hand in my previous endeavors.”

Spickenagel’s background in self storage includes being the Vice President of Operations for Storage Pros Management, a top 20 operator/management company, overseeing all operational aspects for 80 investor-grade self storage properties nationwide and over 4 million square feet. Peter most recently has overseen/directed ground up and conversion self storage development projects from conception to completion for Farmer Development, Inc. and is also the Director of Business Development for CallPotential (a Best in Class Self Storage CRM software system).

About Citizen Storage:

Citizen Storage Management and Affiliates owns/operates two self storage properties, offers various consulting services and is actively looking for third-party management and value-add acquisition opportunities. Interested investors can contact the company at peter(at)citizenselfstorage(dot)com.