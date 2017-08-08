Career Step Releases New Video Detailing Academic Partner Program

We have partnered with these institutions to expand their catalogs and enable them to train students for future careers in these in-demand fields.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education, has released a new video highlighting its Academic Partner program, which provides academic institutions a turn-key solution to expand their course catalogs and provide additional career training opportunities to students.

“In an effort to increase the number of students' lives we can help improve through education, Career Step has partnered with more than 150 academic institutions nationwide,” said Glade Tidwell, Career Step's Vice President of Academic Partnerships. “Our goal is to help more schools reach students in their service areas and prepare them for educational and employment success. We have partnered with these institutions to expand their catalogs and enable them to train students for future careers in these in-demand fields.”

The new two-minute video outlines the benefits of academic partnership with Career Step, including increased revenue, experienced instructors, and turn-key course offerings. It also shares the benefits to students provided by Career Step such as resume reviews, interview tutorials, a private job board, and personalized career advice.

“The ability of education to change and improve lives is core to our mission here at Career Step,” said Jerolyn Robertson, Career Step's Vice President of Academics. “Our Academic Partner program carries that dedication to more students, helping them gain the skills needed to enter the workforce. It also gives our partners a scalable way to add new, proven programs with confidence; and our students get results as shown through our average graduate placement rate of 84%.”

Career Step has partnered with higher learning institutions for over a decade to offer its industry-leading career training courses through the schools’ continuing education departments. Career Step now offers more than twenty healthcare focused programs that can be added to schools’ catalogs.

To watch the new video and learn more about Career Step’s partnership opportunities call 1-888-355-4144 or CareerStep.com/academic-institutions.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7837.