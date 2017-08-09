Certrec, a leading regulatory compliance provider for NERC compliance, announced today its participation in the Offshore Wind Executive Summit in Houston, TX, from August 9-10.

The 2017 Offshore Wind Executive Summit: The Parallels of Wind, Oil, and Gas will bring together experts from wind and offshore oil and gas. Using many of the same technologies - design, foundations, vessels, cabling, and a highly skilled workforce - offshore oil and gas experts play an important role in the advancement of U.S. offshore wind.

Currently Certrec provides NERC compliance support on an ongoing basis to several U.S. wind fleets. In addition, Certrec supports other individual wind sites. We have worked with 2 wind fleets for several years (since 2013 for our first fleet) and appreciate the trust that these clients have in our team.

A “standardized” approach to NERC compliance using a software application or cookie cutter templates does not result in successful NERC compliance programs. The industry dynamics are comprised of customized systems, talented individuals, and unique corporate cultures. In addition, newcomers to the workforce plus new (sometimes fledgling) technologies all need to be incorporated into this regulatory framework. One size does not fit all in our industry.

An entity that is dedicated to compliance operates every day in compliance. Every day, they are audit ready and this is accomplished through an effective Internal Controls Process with periodic self-evaluations of effectiveness, coupled with a robust corrective action process.

Certrec Corporation is dedicated to regulatory compliance exclusively and has been since we started in 1988. We believe our approach is the key to our successful client programs as well as our growing NERC practice.

CERTREC “Who better to assist the offshore wind industry than the offshore experts? The oil and gas industry has decades of offshore experience. We’re pleased at the opportunity to participate as a sponsor at the Offshore Wind Executive Summit. We can assist the offshore wind professionals who want to improve risk management, assure data security, and develop successful NERC compliance programs.” - Ann Broussard, Office of NERC Compliance Business Development Director.

Founded in 1988, Certrec is an engineering and technology based organization providing regulatory support services in the electric power industry. With over 1000 cumulative years of direct industry experience (including wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil), Certrec has developed exceptional capabilities to support regulatory activities emanating from regulatory entities such as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and Regional Entities (NERC), the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other regulatory agencies. Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), Office of Assessment and Recovery (OAR), and Office of New Plant (ONP) services are used by utilities and entities across the United States to help manage the regulatory process to their advantage.