Evolver Expands its Team of FAIR Certified Analysts

Evolver, a leading provider of technology services to commercial and government clients, announces the expansion of its significant team of Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) Certified Analysts. This increase in FAIR analysts is in support of their growing cybersecurity and risk management client base.

FAIR is rapidly becoming the de facto standard for monetary quantification of cyber risk; increasingly, Fortune 500 companies and government groups use the method for monetary risk calculations that can be briefed to board of directors and other senior leadership. With the added certified staff, Evolver continues its growth as a leader in conducting FAIR analysis across several industries.

Jack Jones, Chairman, The FAIR Institute, said, “The complex and dynamic technology and cyber risk landscapes, combined with inherently finite resources, makes it essential for organizations to prioritize well and understand the risk reduction benefits of their mitigation options. FAIR provides the means to measure risk in business terms, and be far more cost-effective in managing risk. Jones continued, “As an early leader in FAIR-based risk services, Evolver again sets itself apart from others in the industry by helping their clients make better-informed decisions. Evolver’s investment in building strong FAIR expertise shows a commitment to client success, and their involvement in the FAIR Institute demonstrates a commitment to the industry overall.”

Evolver helps organizations address cyber threats through monetary risk quantification. Their FAIR certified analysts work with business leaders to identify key business risk elements and then apply the FAIR model to determine monetary risk. Evolver uses the FAIR model to analyze and report quantitative risk exposure for ROI analysis, insurance considerations, and to streamline vendor management.

The FAIR standard is also referenced in major regulatory documents and has been adopted by significant industry groups. The Open Group, a global consortium with more than 500 member organizations, leads the development of open, vendor-neutral IT standards and certifications. It has chosen FAIR as the international standard information risk management model and provides the certification course and exam. Additionally, FAIR has been recognized by the NIST Cybersecurity Framework organization as a complimentary model for monetarily quantifying cyber risk. The FAIR Institute is a non-profit professional organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of measuring and managing information risk. They have emerged as the standard Value at Risk (VaR) framework for cybersecurity and operational risk. The FAIR Institute provides information risk, cybersecurity, and business executives with the standards and best practices to help organizations measure, manage, and report on information risk from the business perspective.

FAIR Certified Analysts bring higher value to clients because they:



Accurately model and quantify risk and help organizations make better-informed decisions because of accurate, useful information

Accurately assess aggregate IT and cybersecurity loss exposure

Identify the significance of control weaknesses and where concentrations of risk exist

Estimate capital reserves and cyber insurance requirements

Optimize security mitigation budgets and project priorities

Support oversight, governance, and compliance requirements

Bill Sabo, CEO of Evolver said, “This new group of FAIR certified analysts gives our clients the assurance of higher-level expertise and support through the risk quantification process.” Sabo continued, “Because of the tangible nature of risk quantification, Evolver’s clients know how much financial risk they have over their business areas and applications. Knowing, in actual dollars, what areas to focus on for cyber insurance, upgrades, protection, and monitoring can make an organization more secure while spending the right amount of money on the right things.”

