Faircom New York today announced that Barbra Schulman has been named to a new position as Vice President of Integrated Marketing.

In her new role as Vice President of Integrated Marketing, Ms. Schulman will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the account management teams. Additionally she will be driving overall strategy and managing the integration of efforts between the digital, data and mail teams to ensure that client results are maximized.

“Barbra has impressed me with her skill and insight from the very start,” said Faircom New York President Corinne Servily. “She has an incredible track record of increasing client revenues through introduction of new program opportunities and improved data interpretation, and I know she will be a strong guiding force for the entire direct marketing team.”

Ms. Schulman joins fellow Vice Presidents Sally Frank, responsible for business development, and Stacey Fellone, responsible for administration and finance. Ms. Schulman’s new position announcement coincides with the appointment of Segolene Xavier to a new position as Vice President of Global Philanthropy.

Ms. Schulman joined Faircom New York in 2016 as Senior Account Director in the agency’s Direct Marketing department, coming to the team with over 20 years’ experience in multi-channel campaign strategy and management. Prior to this, Ms. Schulman spent a decade with the March of Dimes, and she has extensive experience in both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. Ms. Schulman received her MBA from Columbia University and her BA from Tufts University.