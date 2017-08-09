East Commerce Solutions welcomes the hiring of Christine LaFrance as the new Regional Manager of Capital Region, New York. As the company continues its growth and expansion in the area, LaFrance, a prominent professional in finance and sales, is set to further increase the company’s portfolio of clients.

LaFrance is an experienced relationship officer with a demonstrated history of work in the bank industry. She will leverage her expert knowledge in banking and sales to lead the Capital Regional team to successful expansions. LaFrance will focus on originating new business as well as providing support to customers. Most recently, LaFrance was the Manager and Life Services Representative at CapCom Federal Credit Union in Albany, NY. Before then, she spent eight years as the Manager of Pioneer Bank in Albany, NY.

“Her strong background in management positions and mastery of skills within the banking industry, such as customer service and credit analysis, will be a significant asset to the growth and success of East Commerce Solutions in the Capital Region,” said Ed Medeiros, CEO of East Commerce Solutions.

East Commerce Solutions is proud to add such a well-qualified manager and sales professional to the team.

About East Commerce Solutions

East Commerce Solutions, Inc., is a nationally ranked, top rated merchant services provider. Founded in 1994, East Commerce Solutions offers a variety of merchant services solutions including credit card processing, hardware for mobile, NFC and EMV capable processing, software and E-Commerce solutions, POS systems, gift card programs, cash advance programs for working capital and payroll services. For additional information, visit East Commerce Solutions at http://www.eastcommercesolutions.com.