Continuing its winning streak for the third consecutive year, BackOffice Associates, a worldwide leader in information governance and data stewardship solutions, today announced that its Data Stewardship Platform (DSP) has earned the Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) Readers’ Choice Award for Best Data Governance Solution again.

“We are honored that DBTA’s readers selected the DSP as Best Data Governance Solution for the third year running,” said David Booth, chairman and CEO, BackOffice Associates. “As global organizations use all types of data in real time to inform mission-critical business decisions, proper data quality and governance are vital for ensuring relevant and validated data. The DSP enables business and IT stakeholders to collaborate across these heterogeneous IT landscapes and maximize the power of their data for key initiatives including cloud adoption and digital transformation.”

Providing information governance orchestration across data migration, archival, quality, analytics, master data management and business process governance, the DSP helps organizations design, set, execute and enforce data policies across all data and systems. It promotes reuse of data for ongoing efficiencies across all systems and helps organizations maintain compliance and drive better business outcomes.

BackOffice Associates’ DSP was also named a finalist for DBTA’s Readers’ Choice Award for Best Data Quality Solution, and the company’s HiT Software DBMoto solution was a finalist for Best Data Integration.

Additionally, BackOffice Associates was recently named to the DBTA 100 list, which honors the companies that matter most in data.

About Database Trends and Applications

Database Trends and Applications is a magazine covering data and information management, big data, and data science. The website, dbta.com, connects visitors with whitepapers, webinars, and other learning opportunities in the field. The DBTA magazine and website delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies serving the IT and business stakeholders of complex data environments.

About BackOffice Associates

BackOffice Associates is a worldwide leader in information governance and data stewardship solutions, focusing on helping customers manage one of their most critical assets – data. Our range of award-winning products, built on a revolutionary platform, address the needs of business users seeking to unlock the value of their data assets. Our products and services enable organizations to accelerate growth, gain actionable visibility and reduce risks. Founded in 1996, we have an unparalleled record of success in the most complex data environments across a variety of industries. Customers include many Fortune 1000 companies including Eli Lilly, Kraft and Graybar. BackOffice Associates is a global corporation headquartered in Massachusetts with additional offices in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Dubai, India, Singapore, Switzerland and the U.K. To learn more, please visit http://www.boaweb.com.