The Sanctuary Delray Beach Closing December

Nicos Peraticos, CEO of Crossroads Centre in Antigua, states "The Sanctuary held the torch for quality and high standards in the field of continuing care. Many lives have been restored to health and dignity under the loving care of Nancy and her team."

Following the announcement of Nancy Steiner's retirement, the Crossroads Centre Antigua Board made the decision to focus once again on its world class primary 12-Step treatment centre in Antigua.

The Sanctuary will continue to operate until December in order to allow existing clients to complete their treatment.

About Crossroads Centre Antigua:

