CPG is honored to once more be featured on the Event Marketer It List as a best-in-class event agency. Chosen for quality of work, creativity, reputation and for being able to back up each claim, CPG Agency adds the 2017 recognition to a list of distinguished awards in the event space, including being named a “Top 50 Special Events Company” by Special Events Magazine last year as well as a St. Louis Business Journal winner for the list of “St. Louis' Largest Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations Firms.” CPG continues to raise the bar for themselves and the industry through disruptive corporate events that transform moments into movements for their clients.

Originally a large event production agency known as Creative Producers Group, CPG rebranded in 2016 and shift their strategy to design transformative experiences that treat a three-day conference as a year-long engagement. By going beyond lights and sound to produce experiential engagement solutions, CPG helps cascade critical brand messaging from leadership to the frontline stakeholders. Top brands like Amazon, Southwest Airlines, Sam’s Club, Panera Bread, Jimmy John’s, Carnival Corporation and more have benefited from CPG’s unique live experiences, internal engagement and immersive digital solutions.



“This is a big deal for us,” said CPG Agency CEO, Keith Alper. “Getting named to the list again is a credit to our entire team. We take great pride in producing exciting events, partnering with world-class clients, implementing innovation at every turn and surrounding ourselves with an elite team of event specialists every day! Everyone plays a key role in delivering client satisfaction through the best experience at the best value for their investment.”

Event Marketer Magazine read, analyzed and scored each agency entry based on a number of qualifying criteria that considered their breadth of work, event exclusivity and overall expertise in the space.

They explained the painstaking process to identify the true change-makers in this industry: “In an era of explosive growth, we recognized that there are a lot of shops out there with a sudden ‘expertise’ in experiential, and so we were dead serious about checking their bonafides.” About each agency’s people who make it all possible, Event Marketer said, “Those tireless engines know no bounds when it comes to creativity, strategy and know-how in order to deliver top-notch experiences for some of the most demanding clients ever. The work this year was outstanding.”

To view the Event Marketer’s 2017 It List, please visit: http://www.eventmarketer.com/it-list-2017/

About Event Marketer

Event Marketer is considered the most respected provider of content for the event and trade show industry. Founded in 2002, the magazine serves the information needs of strategic brand-side event marketers and agency executives across the industry. “The It List” offers a comprehensive listing of the top 100 agencies in the industry. This invaluable resource informs brands and event pros who can be trusted based on a number of criteria.

About CPG Agency

Since 1985, CPG Agency designs disruptive, impactful experiences that connect top brands to the ideas that drive critical initiatives and grow business. Each experiential solution inspires action and creates brand advocates. Through live events, immersive experiences and ongoing engagement strategies, CPG inspires brands to act by creating “Belief through Experience.” To learn more, please visit http://www.cpgagency.com.