Introducing Modern Stamp

Modern Stamp, a beautiful, simple event marketing solution that combines elegant, branded digital invitations with sophisticated RSVP tracking, launched today to make it easier for Real Estate professionals to market open houses, client appreciation events, homebuyer workshops, and more.

With Modern Stamp, Real Estate professionals can now customize and send beautiful, branded digital invitations in just minutes. Award-winning features include hundreds of stunning design templates, easy photo and logo uploads, invitation sharing via email, Facebook, and Twitter, secure contact management, communication with attendees, and sophisticated RSVP tracking.

“Modern Stamp separates you from the crowd of agents who only post Real Estate events to MLS and social media,” said Brad Morse, Agent, Keller Williams. “The ability to quickly send attractive invitations to my contacts and know exactly who’s coming to my events is a game-changer.”

Key features of Modern Stamp include:

● Hundreds of stunning digital invitation templates

● The ability to customize invitations with photos and logos

● Invitation sharing via email, Facebook, and Twitter

● Quick, easy, and secure contact management

● Simple RSVP tracking and communication with attendees

● Comprehensive Help Center and dedicated customer support specialists

Modern Stamp is a first-time exhibitor at Inman Connect. The company will host an exclusive launch event, provide live demos to attendees, and share special offers and giveaways with Inman Connect participants.

“I attend Inman Connect to learn about the latest technology to build my Real Estate business,” said Andrea Geller, Broker, Coldwell Banker. “Inman attendees are going to be thrilled to learn about how Modern Stamp will simplify event marketing for the Real Estate industry.”

Modern Stamp is owned and operated by Punchbowl, Inc., the company behind the state-of-the-art technology platform for online invitations and digital greeting cards. Punchbowl runs its platform on Punchbowl.com, best-in-class iOS and Android apps, and also licenses its technology to carefully selected consumer companies. More than 120 million online invitations and digital greeting cards have been sent on the Punchbowl platform.

Modern Stamp for Real Estate is the first entry into the B2B market for Punchbowl. The company plans to extend Modern Stamp to additional professional verticals in the future.

To learn more about Modern Stamp, visit https://www.modernstamp.com

About Modern Stamp

Modern Stamp is a beautiful, simple event marketing solution for professionals that combines elegant, branded digital invitations with sophisticated RSVP tracking. The platform makes it easy to customize and send professional digital invitations in just minutes with hundreds of stunning design templates, easy photo and logo uploads, invitation sharing via email, Facebook, and Twitter, secure contact management, communication with attendees, and RSVP tracking. Modern Stamp is owned and operated by Punchbowl, Inc., the company behind the state-of-the-art technology platform for online invitations and digital greeting cards that reaches tens of millions of consumers each year.