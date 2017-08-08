Kansas City’s The Purple Guys Acquires We Are IT

Combining the companies made sense and the larger team continues our growth and focus on serving more businesses.

Kansas City-based The Purple Guys announces the acquisition of We Are IT, also headquartered in Kansas City. The acquisition was effective on August 1, 2017, terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, The Purple Guys increases their employee count to forty, making them one of the largest managed service providers in the region, providing outsourced IT support to over 200 local companies and organizations.

Jon Schram, The Purple Guys president, described the acquisition as strategic and consistent with their mission of providing world-class IT services. “We Are IT has a reputation for delivering quality IT services to small and medium-sized companies since 1996,” said Schram. “Their leadership, employees and service focus fit perfectly with The Purple Guys. Combining the companies made sense and the larger team continues our growth and focus on serving more businesses,” added Schram.

Since 2001 The Purple Guys has provided world-class IT services for small and mid-market businesses in the Kansas City area and beyond. With the addition of We Are IT, The Purple Guys provides outsourced IT support to over 200 organizations representing over 5000 local employees.

About The Purple Guys

Established in 2001 in Kansas City, MO, The Purple Guys has changed the landscape of IT managed services as demand for outsourced IT support grew among small and mid-market companies. The Purple Guys was one of the first in the region to introduce preventative maintenance, remote service solutions and predictable pricing models. The Purple Guys offers world-class IT services to a growing list of more than 200 companies and locations in eight countries.

A presence for good in the communities they serve, The Purple Guys have been long-time supporters of Harvesters – The Community Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Go Red for Women in support of the American Heart Association.